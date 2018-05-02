Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Tom Wilson faces hearing for jaw-breaking hit on Zach Aston-Reese

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals collides with Zach Aston-Reese during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 1, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
Zach Aston-Reese skates off of the ice after getting hit by Tom Wilson during the second period in Game Three.
Getty Images
Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) falls over the boards after colliding with Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (46) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Aston-Reese suffered a broken jaw and will miss the rest of the playoffs. The Capitals won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) falls over the boards after colliding with Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (46) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Aston-Reese suffered a broken jaw and will miss the rest of the playoffs. The Capitals won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Updated 2 hours ago

Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson faces suspension for a violent hit on Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese during Game 3 of the Metropolitan Division finals Tuesday night.

The NHL's department of player safety announced Wednesday morning that it will convene a disciplinary hearing for Wilson's "illegal check to the head" later in the day.

Aston-Reese suffered a broken jaw and a concussion, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. There was no penalty called on the play.

Wilson also delivered a hit to the head of Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 Sunday afternoon, but the league did not suspend him.

