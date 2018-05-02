Tom Wilson faces hearing for jaw-breaking hit on Zach Aston-Reese
Updated 2 hours ago
Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson faces suspension for a violent hit on Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese during Game 3 of the Metropolitan Division finals Tuesday night.
The NHL's department of player safety announced Wednesday morning that it will convene a disciplinary hearing for Wilson's "illegal check to the head" later in the day.
Washington's Tom Wilson will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 2, 2018
Aston-Reese suffered a broken jaw and a concussion, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. There was no penalty called on the play.
Wilson also delivered a hit to the head of Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 Sunday afternoon, but the league did not suspend him.
Another hit to the head by Tom Wilson pic.twitter.com/PAiErjxNPF— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 2, 2018