Penguins notebook: Mike Sullivan lauds 'sharper' power play in Game 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coach Mike Sullivan didn't proclaim the Penguins power play is back, but he did feel better about it after a goal in a Game 3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

"I thought they were much better," he said after an optional practice Wednesday in Cranberry attended by 12 players. "I thought they were sharper all-around.

"I thought the entries were better. They moved the puck better. I thought the shot selection was good. We had net traffic. We were retrieving pucks."

The only power-play goal in four tries during the 4-3 loss was by Patrick Hornqvist. That lone goal was welcome after not scoring with the man advantage in the previous four games.

"We scored a goal, but we also got momentum off of it in the times that we didn't," Sullivan said. "It's the power play we're accustomed to watching on a nightly basis."

The return of Evgeni Malkin from a lower-body injury helped, defenseman Kris Letang said.

"Obviously, having Geno in there is another threat, dangerous player with a lot of skill and a good shot," he said. "They might have paid attention a little bit to him, too.

"Overall, we simplified things. We shot the puck, and we got rewarded."

Sidney Crosby said the success was tied to more than just haphazardly putting pucks on the net.

"You always want to say shoot the puck, but it has to be somewhat calculated," he said. "We made some smart shots and some good plays there."

Hagelin improving

Carl Hagelin, who has yet to play in this series due to a facial injury suffered in Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers, did not wear a no-contact jersey in practice.

But he also was not subjected to any contact during the 30 minutes of drills that were devoid of most contact, anyway.

He deferred definitive comment on his status for Game 4 on Thursday to Sullivan, who called him a "game-time decision."

"Definitely feeling better, so that's a good sign," Hagelin said. "Anytime you're out there with the guys, it gives you energy.

"I'm just going to go out there and skate in the morning (Thursday). I take it day by day."

Talking may help

Derick Brassard took only one shot on goal Tuesday, but he was more physical than in previous games after having a conversation with Sullivan.

"We just want him to be more engaged," Sullivan said. "The physical aspect of it is a part of that.

"Derick's at his best when he's invested emotionally. I think that's an important element of playoff hockey. That was something that he and I had a discussion the day before about, just trying to help him get to his very best game."

No day off

Crosby was one of the 12 players at practice, and he joked with reporters that it was only "five hours" since they last met.

He said he likes to practice when there aren't as many players on the ice.

"A lower number of guys, you get to do a little bit more sometimes," he said. "It's good to be out there, especially after a game if there are things you want to work on."

Consoling the rookie

Crosby said he spoke after the game to rookie Zach Aston-Reese, who suffered a broken jaw and concussion when hit by the Capitals' Tom Wilson.

"I feel bad for him," Crosby said. "It's tough to see your teammates get hurt. Obviously, a young guy like that is pretty excited for an opportunity to be in the playoffs."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.