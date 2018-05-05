Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins let 3rd-period lead slip away, fall to Capitals in Game 5

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie celebrates his empty-net goal in front of the Penguins bench during the third period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) collides with Penguins center Jake Guentzel during the first period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs against the Capitals on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Penguins center Riley Sheahan bounces his shot off the post during the first period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs against the Capitals on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
The Capitals' Brett Connolly celebrates his goal against the Penguins during the first period in Game 5 on May 5, 2018 in Washington.
Getty Images
Braden Holtby of the Capitals protects the net in front of the Penguins' Jake Guentzel during Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
T.J. Oshie of the Capitals checks Riley Sheahan of the Penguins during the first period during Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (6) celebrates his goal with Derick Brassard in the first period during Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) and Evgeni Malkin collide against the Capitals during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana scores the go-ahead goal past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray and defenseman Kris Letang during the third period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Capitals goalie Braden Holtby pushes Jake Guentzel during the third period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel shoots as Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen closes in during the first period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Jakub Vrana of the Capitals celebrates his goal against the Penguins during the third period in Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
John Carlson of the Capitals and Jake Guentzel of the Penguins collide during the third period in Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
Phil Kessel of the Penguins has the puck stolen by T.J. Oshie of the Capitals during the third period in Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
WASHINGTON — With less than five minutes left in the third period of a tie game, Brian Dumoulin crept in from his left defense spot, flashed to the slot and took a pass from Riley Sheahan. He was all alone.

This was the moment where the Penguins win. They're winners, clutch performers with the Stanley Cup rings to prove it.

This was the moment where the Washington Capitals lose. They're losers, chronic playoff underachievers who have allowed their division rivals to take up residence in their heads.

It turned out to be the moment that turned the series upside down.

Braden Holtby shut his pads to stop Dumoulin's backhand shot, and the Capitals quickly counter-attacked and scored, powering their way to a 6-3 victory in Game 5 of the Metropolitan Division finals Saturday night.

The Capitals lead the series, 3-2. They have a chance to end the Penguins' three-peat bid in Game 6 Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“That was the chance,” Dumoulin said. “Obviously, if I score that, different outcome. That's just the breaks right there.”

The save on Dumoulin furthered the redemption storyline for Holtby, who has performed admirably in the series. He baited Dumoulin by opening the five-hole, then quickly shut the door.

“Huge save,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “We parted the seas a little bit, and Holts made a great save.”

The Penguins have been plagued in the series by defenseman making bad decisions when weighing whether to jump into the play in the offensive zone. This wasn't one of those errors, coach Mike Sullivan pointed out.

“It's the right decision to jump in the play,” Sullivan said. “He ends up with a breakaway all alone in front. They get a good save. We had numbers back. It wasn't an odd-man rush. That wasn't the case at all.”

Still, it was a sequence that didn't pan out for the Penguins. Ovechkin flew up the right wing and steered a deflected centering pass around Sheahan, who was back covering for Dumoulin, toward Jakub Vrana, who converted from the slot.

“It's a tough play,” goalie Matt Murray said. “Ovechkin's coming full speed on his forehand, so I've got to make a better read there, but you've got to be patient on the shot. I expected him to shoot there, and he makes a nice play.”

While the Capitals get credit for making a nice play on the winner, the Penguins get demerits for a massive defensive breakdown that allowed Evgeny Kuznetsov to tie the score in the first minute of the third period.

With Vrana about to make stretch pass from his own zone, both Dumoulin and his defense partner, Kris Letang, went toward Ovechkin on the right boards, leaving Kuznetsov alone in the middle of the ice. He took the pass and scored on a breakaway.

The Penguins, who protected a third-period lead so effectively in Game 4 two days earlier, blew this one in record time.

“It was just a miscommunication,” Dumoulin said. “We've got to better there.”

In the first two periods, momentum swung on a handful of key penalty calls.

After Dominik Simon took a tripping minor in the first, John Carlson and Brett Connolly scored 33 seconds apart to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead.

After Ovechkin and Devante Smith-Pelly took penalties in the second period, the Penguins cashed in on power-play goals by Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist — both assisted by Phil Kessel — to go up 3-2.

The lead didn't hold, of course, and the Penguins are facing elimination before Game 7 of a playoff series for the first time since the 2016 Eastern Conference finals against Tampa Bay.

“It's nothing new to us,” Dumoulin said. “It's nothing we're afraid of. We just have to bring our best effort again in Game 6.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

