Penguins

Penguins notebook: Dominik Simon plays prominant offensive role

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
The Capitals' Braden Holtby makes a first-period save on the Penguins' Dominik Simon in Game 1 of their series April 26, 2018, in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Penguins center Riley Sheahan bounces his shot off the post during the first period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs against the Capitals on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Penguins center Riley Sheahan bounces his shot off the post during the first period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs against the Capitals on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — When the playoffs started less than a month ago, few would have predicted Dominik Simon would play a prominent role in the Penguins attack.

Back then, the 23-year-old Czech winger was sitting on a grand total of 38 NHL games, scoring four goals.

Yet when the puck dropped for a critical Game 5 of the Metropolitan Division finals Saturday night in Washington, Simon found himself as the Penguins' top-line right wing for the second consecutive game, playing alongside the red-hot duo of Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby.

It was a bold personnel move by coach Mike Sullivan, who said he had a litany of reasons for using Simon in such a big spot.

“He's a good player,” Sullivan said. “He has good offensive instincts. He plays the type of game that I think is complementary to Sid and Jake. He's good in traffic. He has good tight-areas skills. He plays that give-and-go game down low. He's strong on the puck.

“Our observation has been that some of his best hockey that he's played with us has been with Sid. So for all those reasons, we thought it made sense to put him there.”

Hagelin's impact

The return of Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin from injury over the past two games allowed Sullivan to reunite his most successful line combination of the regular season.

Hagelin, Malkin and Patric Hornqvist played together for 296 even-strength minutes in the regular season, scoring 18 goals. Both figures were tops on the team.

“In the playoffs, you try to do everything you can to help the team win,” Hagelin said. “Sometimes that's scoring a goal. Sometimes that's making a good defensive play. As a team, we have different guys stepping up at different moments. That's what we're going to need.”

Hagelin made his return to the lineup in Game 3 Thursday night after missing three games with a facial injury suffered on a Claude Giroux hit in Game 6 of a first-round series with the Flyers.

He said wearing the full face shield, even though he played four years of college hockey at Michigan with a full cage, required an adjustment period.

“I think it was good to get one game under my feet with a lot of people coming at you,” Hagelin said after morning skate.

In the lick of time

Much of the talk in the Penguins locker room after morning skate Saturday was about Bruins winger Brad Marchand, who continued his strange habit of licking opposing players by slurping the face of Tampa Bay's Ryan Callahan during Friday night's game in Boston.

“I don't really get it,” center Riley Sheahan said. “He's just trying to get in the opponents' head. I guess it's part of his game. I don't really understand it.”

Game 5 experience

Because of the nature of a best-of-seven series, Game 5 is always crunch time. The team that loses will either be eliminated or, in this case, pushed to the brink of elimination.

“It's a little bit of everything,” said winger Bryan Rust, who was playing in his 10th Game 5. “It is fun. These are the games you want to be in, the games that mean something, the games that bring out the best in everyone, bring out the hard work, the energy, the nerves, everything.”

Matching stats

Coming into Saturday's game with 10 goals and 21 points, Guentzel had already matched his point production from all 25 games of last year's playoffs (13 goals, eight assists).

“The nerves and excitement that you get playing at this time, you want to be a part of this and you want it to go on as long as you can,” Guentzel said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

