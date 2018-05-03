Signs point to Carl Hagelin's return for Penguins in Thursday's Game 4

The injury to Zach Aston-Reese has created a hole in the Penguins' lineup at forward. The return of Carl Hagelin from injury would allow that to be filled seamlessly.

Hagelin took part in the optional morning skate Thursday in advance of Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. While coach Mike Sullivan has said the lineup will be a gametime decision, clues suggest Hagelin could be cleared for game action for the first time since April 21.

The speedy wing absorbed a hit from Philadelphia's Claude Giroux that day that left him bloodied, missing teeth and officially suffering from an upper-body injury. He hasn't played during the series against the Capitals, which Washington leads 2-1.

Carter Rowney, Josh Jooris and Daniel Sprong were the final forwards off the ice following Thursday's morning skate, typically an indication they are pegged for being healthy scratches in the evening. Although the Penguins made official transactions calling up seven forwards from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once the AHL Penguins were eliminated from the playoffs, only Jooris and Sprong were given lockers.

Rowney served as the fourth-line center for the three games Evgeni Malkin missed because of a knee injury; Malkin returned to the lineup for Game 3. Jooris, a speedy center, and Sprong, a gifted but young scoring wing, have not appeared in any playoff games for the Penguins.

"We're trying to figure out where we think our needs are and what skill sets fill those needs," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We have different players that have different strengths and we take all those things into consideration."

Sprong had two goals in eight NHL games this season; Jooris was scoreless in nine games for the Penguins after being acquired at the trade deadline for depth.

Hagelin returned to practice Monday wearing a full face shield but was in a "no-contact" jersey . At Wednesday's practice and for Thursday's morning skate, Hagelin was in a regular jersey.

Hagelin, who had two goals during the Flyers' series, spent most of the regular season as Malkin's wing. He has 10 goals in 45 postseason games over the past three years for the Penguins and had 11 goals during this past regular season.

None of the Penguins' candidates for insertion into the lineup were made available to the media after the morning skate.

In other morning skate news, Devante Smith-Pelly was taking line rushes first-line wing for the Capitals in the absence of Tom Wilson. Wilson was suspended three games by the NHL for his hit that broke the jaw of Aston-Reese in Game 3.

