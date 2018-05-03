Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

With Tom Wilson suspended, Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak focusing on 'task at hand'

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:09 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

On Tuesday night, Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak tried to demand retribution from Tom Wilson in an old-school way with his fists.

On Wednesday evening, the NHL's department of player safety delivered its brand of justice with a three-game suspension for the Washington Capitals winger.

Was the decision particular satisfying for the Oleksiak or his teammates?

If it was, they weren't saying so after morning skate as the Penguins prepared to face the Capitals in Game 4 of their Metropolitan Division finals series on Thursday night.

“That was the NHL's decision,” Oleksiak said. “I don't think we can focus on that and that whole situation. We've just got to focus on the game and the task at hand. It's going to be a big one tonight.”

The Penguins trail in the series, 2-1.

After Wilson gave Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese a concussion and broken jaw with a shoulder to the chin in Game 3 Tuesday night, Oleksiak approached the Capitals winger and gave him repeated cross-checks in the back in an apparent effort to start a fight. Wilson did not oblige.

If that decision was irritating to Oleksiak, again, he wasn't letting on.

“It's an emotional game,” Oleksiak said. “I just try and play hard. He's a guy that also plays hard and all that. I think it was just part of the game, just playoff hockey.”

With Wilson suspended for three games, Devante Smith-Pelly moved up from the third line to the first line for the Capitals at morning skate, joining Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Jakub Vrana slid into Smith-Pelly's spot with Brett Connolly and Lars Eller on the third line. Shane Gersich was on the fourth line. Gersich is a rookie out of the University of North Dakota who played three regular-season games for the Capitals after his college season ended.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

The Penguins' Jake Guntzel checks the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guntzel checks the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Capitals right wing Alex Chiasson (center) reaches for the puck against Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (left) and right wing Bryan Rust (right) during the third period of Game 2.
Capitals right wing Alex Chiasson (center) reaches for the puck against Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (left) and right wing Bryan Rust (right) during the third period of Game 2.
