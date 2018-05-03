Three things to watch for in Penguins-Capitals Game 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time this postseason — and the first time since they blew out Nashville 6-0 in Game 5 of a tied Stanley Cup Final last year — the Penguins are wading into must-win territory.

Lose Game 4 against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, and they'll need to win three straight games — two on the road — to pull off an unlikely comeback in the Metropolitan Division finals.

It's no exaggeration to suggest their three-peat bid is on the line when the puck drops a little after 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

“We believe in this group,” winger Jake Guentzel said. “Obviously we've had success on home ice. We just have to come out and set the tone early that this is going to be our game.”

Here are three things to watch for in Game 4.

1. CLEANING UP

If there's one area of their game the Penguins need to shore up more than any other Thursday night, it's puck management in the offensive zone. The Capitals have enjoyed multiple odd-man rushes due to turnovers or poor decisions on pinches by defensemen in the first three games of the series.

Olli Maatta had one of those turnovers in Game 3, feeding Nicklas Backstrom with an errant pass that became the two-on-one that led to Alex Ovechkin's game-winning goal in the third period.

Maatta said he needs to forget the play.

“You've just got to have a short memory,” he said. “It happened and that in the past now. We've just got to focus on the next game.”

Maatta also declined to reminisce about having his skates taken out by Tom Wilson after the turnover, preventing him from getting back to defend the Capitals rush.

“Really, I don't want to think about it anymore,” Maatta said. “I'm just trying to focus on the next game.”

2. REPLACING WILSON

There are two areas where the Capitals will most notice the absence of Wilson, who was handed a three-game suspension for giving Zach Aston-Reese a concussion and broken jaw with a hit in Game 3.

First, he's been a solid, blue-collar component on a top line that includes all-world skill players Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. In the series against the Penguins, his sound defensive-zone work and outlet passing has helped spring his talented teammates for a number of odd-man rushes.

Devante Smith-Pelly, who has some of the same hard-nosed characteristics to his game, will get the first crack and filling in on the top line.

Second, he's been one of Washington's top three penalty-killing forwards this season, ranking just behind Lars Eller and Jay Beagle in shorthanded ice time per game.

Expect Alex Chiasson, Chandler Stephenson, Smith-Pelly and perhaps Nicklas Backstrom to pick up some more PK minutes in his absence.

3. SEEKING BALANCE

With 15 of the team's last 17 even-strength goals scored with the top line of Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist on the ice, the Penguins are obviously looking for secondary scoring — any secondary scoring — Thursday night.

Coach Mike Sullivan said he could try to accomplish that goal via personnel matchups at home.

“We have a game plan in mind when we go into each and every game from a matchup standpoint, but there are also instinctive decisions behind the bench where you might be able to take advantage of a certain situation or circumstance where we can try to jump start a line or score a goal for that matter if we think we've got an advantageous circumstance,” Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.