Twice-reviewed Evgeni Malkin goal gives Penguins win in Game 4

Updated 4 hours ago
The Penguins and Washington Capitals, the way Evgeni Malkin sees it, are even.
They're even in the Metropolitan Division finals, of course, with each team having won two games.
More importantly, they're even in the eyes of the hockey gods, who have taken turns granting each team a critical controversial goal in the series.
Malkin scored a disputed power-play goal late in the second period, leading the Penguins to a 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Thursday night.
Game 5 is set for Saturday night in Washington.
"We play like Game 7 tonight," Malkin said. "Unbelievable, everyone."
The controversial goal came with the score tied 1-1 late in the second period. A Phil Kessel shot bounced off defenseman Brooks Orpik at the top of the crease and banked to Patric Hornqvist, who nudged it out to Malkin in the right circle.
Malkin's shot hit the far post and sat along the goal line, but he dove forward to get a stick on the rebound. Scrambling goalie Braden Holtby stopped the puck with a desperation swipe of the back of his blocker.
"It's not me. It's all Horny," Malkin said, deflecting credit for the creation of the scoring chance.
That's when things got interesting.
Referees on the ice ruled no goal, and Malkin, frankly, was inclined to agree with them.
"When I'm staying on the ice, I think it's no goal," he said. "I'm not seeing the puck cross the line. I'm like so mad because it's a good chance to score."
The NHL's situation room in Toronto initiated a replay review, however. During the delay, Sidney Crosby told Malkin the replay showed a good goal. Malkin still was skeptical.
"(Crosby) tells me it should be a goal because it crossed the red line," Malkin said. "I'm not watching. I just wait."
Finally, the ruling came down. The puck barely had crossed the goal line before Holtby swiped it away.
Before Malkin could celebrate in earnest, though, Washington coach Barry Trotz challenged on the grounds of goalie interference. While the puck was loose in the crease, Hornqvist jabbed away at Holtby with his stick before being tackled by Orpik.
"Hornqvist was whacking my pad, not even close to the puck," Holtby said. "I'm not really sure why that's allowed, and then drives himself right in my hips so I can't push up and defend the far side of the net. And to say Brooks cross-checked him, there was a lot before he even touched him."
Holtby makes a strong case, but Toronto wasn't buying. Washington's challenge was denied, and the goal stood.
The way Malkin saw it, it was payback for Game 2, when video reviews nullified a Hornqvist goal in controversial fashion and allowed a Jakub Vrana goal to stand after the Penguins argued Brett Connolly interfered with Matt Murray.
"I think it's even," Malkin said. "Horny a little bit slashed the goalie. Connolly slashed the goalie. We're even, I think."
Malkin's goal aside, the Penguins pulled even in the series largely because their first line outplayed Washington's by a slight margin.
The teams traded power-play goals, with a T.J. Oshie shot from the slot in the second period matching Malkin's tally.
The difference, then, came when Jake Guentzel jammed in the ricocheting rebound of a Dominik Simon shot about nine minutes into the second to give the Penguins the first goal of the game. Alex Ovechkin's line had no answer.
When Guentzel tacked on an empty-netter in the final minute, the Penguins were assured their season wouldn't be on the brink for at least two more days.
"I think we all knew we had to get this one, especially on home ice," Guentzel said. "I think right from the drop of the puck, we played a full 60 minutes and showed what we can do. Definitely a big win for us."
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin dives to put the puck behind Capitals goaltender in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' John Carlson defends on the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the first period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin loses his edge as the Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom defends on him in the first period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, May 3, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby can't get the a rebound off Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the first period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins fans react to the confirmation of Evgeni Malkin's goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Riley Sheahan defends on the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins trainer Chris Stewart checks out goaltender Matt Murray in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Kris Letang moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin's hits the Penguins' Sidney Crosby during their game inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate after a goal in the second period during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Derick Brassard looks to shoot during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Brian Rust checks Capitals' Alex Chiasson during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby balances the puck on his stick after a whistle during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal in the third period against the Capitals during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel looks to shoot the puck on goal during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' coach Mike Sullivan instructs Riley Sheahan on the bench during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby feeds the puck to Jake Guentzel for the game clincher against the Capitals in the third period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak and Brian Dumoulin combine to upend the Captials' Devante Smith-Pelly during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Justin Schultz looks to pass the puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel attempts to shoot he puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Washington Capitals score a goal in the second period during the Penguins game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins Kris Letang exchanges words with Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby looks to pass the puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Penguins fans celebrate after a goal in the second period during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin skates off the ice after the Capitals lost to the Penguins 3-1 during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrates Jake Guentzel's goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.