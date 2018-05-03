Kevin Gorman's Take 5 on Game 4: Thoughts on Penguins 3, Capitals 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Game 4 has served as the pivotal game of the Penguins-Capitals series the past two years, and this one was no different.

The Penguins were positioned to either even the best-of-seven series, while the Capitals could take a 3-1 lead.

To do so, Washington would have to win without winger Tom Wilson, suspended three games for his head shot that broke Zach Aston-Reese's jaw.

It didn't happen, as the Penguins won 3-1 and tied the series at 2-2 on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

1. So good to see you: That Wilson's suspension coincided with the return of Penguins winger Carl Hagelin gave the Penguins not only an upper hand in the lineup but another chance to shuffle the deck.

Where Hagelin, wearing a full face shield, skated alongside Evgeni Malkin, the Capitals moved Devante Smith-Pelly to their first line and gave Shane Gersich — who was at the University of North Dakota a month ago — his Stanley Cup playoffs debut.

Not only did Alex Ovechkin lose his right-hand wingman, but the Capitals lost the most disruptive player of the past two games. Meantime, Malkin was reunited with Hagelin and Patric Hornqvist, the wings who skated with him when he was the NHL's best player in January and February.

It was an edge the Penguins had to exploit.

2. Caring what Sully says: In an effort to jumpstart the secondary scoring, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan made a surprise move by switching Hornqvist with Dominik Simon.

It was risky, as the first line had accounted for 17 of the 19 even-strength goals over the previous seven games and all six even-strength goals of the Capitals series.

Breaking up the top line defies convention, but the Penguins needed to find balance on the scoresheet. By moving Hornqvist to the second line, Sullivan gave Malkin a net-front presence. By moving Bryan Rust to the fourth line, he gave a group that had been a nonfactor in scoring a shot in the arm.

Some might see that as a head-scratcher. I saw it as a sign of a coach who has confidence that Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel would continue to create scoring chances.

And they did just that.

3. Give and take: Jake Guentzel continued his Stanley Cup scoring surge, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 9 minutes, 21 seconds of the second period on a tap-in for his ninth goal and 20th point of the playoffs.

It was proof that Crosby and Guentzel could score no matter who was on their line, and a sign of Sully's faith.

But Guentzel took a penalty for tripping Lars Eller to give the Capitals a power play, and T.J. Oshie scored from the slot to tie it at 1-1 at 12:55 of the second period.

Then Guentzel took a slashing penalty at 14:17 that put Murray under pressure. He stopped John Carlson with his shoulder, turned back a slap shot and split to save Evgeny Kuznetsov's shot from behind the net. But the Penguins got a break at 16:10, when Oshie took an interference penalty to set up the power play.

4. Caps challenge: For the second time in three games, a controversial no-call on a Penguins goal led to a video review.

In Game 2, a 4-1 Capitals victory, Hornqvist's tap-in disappeared under the pads of goalie Braden Holtby, who was behind the goal line. After a review, it was no goal.

This time, Phil Kessel's shot went off the skate of defenseman Brooks Orpik and bounced off Holtby's pads. Hornqvist rebounded and nudged it to Malkin, who hit the left post. As the puck slid along the goal line behind Holtby, Malkin stretched out to tap it in from the right.

After an officials conference, it was finally ruled a goal. But Washington challenged the call, further delaying the celebration. Finally, Malkin got the goal and the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

The PPG Paints Arena crowd went wild and erupted when Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was shown on the scoreboard and stood up out of his seat.

5. All tied up: The Penguins salvaged a split at home, taking a tie back to Washington on Saturday.

The Capitals had their chance to take a commanding lead of this series. That they didn't takes all of the pressure off the Penguins and puts it back on the Caps.

