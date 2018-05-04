Tim Benz: Game 4 shows how Tom Wilson's absence hurts Capitals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From a pure hockey standpoint, one of the worst things about Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson's desire to constantly make himself a dangerous heat-seeking missile is that he doesn't need to do so in the manner that he does.

He's big enough (6-foot-4, 218 pounds), strong enough, and good enough on his skates that he could still be one of the most physically imposing players in hockey without constantly putting the rest of the league in peril.

It's true. Wilson serves a purpose for the Capitals aside from attempting to trim the other team's roster one headshot at a time.

The result of Wilson sidelining himself with his suspendable hit to Zach Aston-Reese on Tuesday night was noticeable if you listen to at least one of his teammates, look at some of the numbers and generally take in the tone of Thursday's Game 4 Penguins win over Washington.

"I think any time 43 (Wilson) is out of the lineup you feel that loss," Washington forward T.J. Oshie said. "He's become such a good player for us. It's not an easy thing to have him out of the lineup and be the same team."

Sorry, Penguins fans. Hearing nice things said about Tom Wilson may make you mad. But Oshie is right.

Wilson's frequently discussed strengths in the offensive zone may not have to do with goal scoring or passing. But he creates space by crashing into defenders — occasionally legally — on the forecheck. His girth draws traffic into the corners and along the boards as he battles for pucks, thus creating space for Alex Ovechkin to shoot or for Evgeny Kuznetsov to pass to Ovechkin.

In the defensive zone, Wilson is strong along the wall and often wins fights for the puck. In anticipation, Ovechkin and Kuznetsov can get out on the break a stride or two early and create odd-man rushes. The same odd-man rushes that tortured the Penguins all night in Game 3.

Take a look at Ovechkin's goal moments into Game 2. Notice Wilson using his massive frame to wall off 6-4 Brian Dumoulin in the defensive half of the neutral zone. That allows the puck to clip out to Kuznetsov, who passes to Ovechkin on a breakaway for an early score en route to a 4-1 victory.

You can also go back to the opening sequence of Game 1. Watch Wilson win a puck battle along the defensive wall between Dumoulin and Sidney Crosby. Then he rifles an outlet pass to Ovechkin, who finds Kuznetsov for the opening goal just 17 seconds into the series.

Of course, there was also Ovechkin's winner in Game 3 that was electrified by Wilson barrelling into — and illegally tripping — Olli Maatta along the boards at the right point.

OK, that one was cheap. But he got away with it. Wilson's size, instincts and aggression helped in that regard.

So did a group of officials with whistles in their throats. But that's neither here nor there.

The Capitals didn't have that presence in Game 4 on Thursday, and it showed.

Devante Smith-Pelly was elevated to Wilson's spot on Washington's top line to Kuznetsov's right. Kuznetsov managed five shots on goal. But neither Smith-Pelly nor Ovechkin registered a single one. Plus, that line was on the ice for Jake Guentzel's even-strength tally to make it 1-0 Penguins.

"I didn't know that until you just told me," Penguins winger Dominic Simon said of Ovechkin's goose egg in the shots column. "Our guys just did a great job taking the shots away."

I'll tell you who did notice: anyone who picked up a box score. If the Penguins hold Ovechkin without a shot in Game 5 and Game 6 as well, the Capitals won't see a Game 7 for Wilson to return from his suspension.

There's the chaos factor, too. Wilson brings that every time he's out there. He gets the opposing building out of control, which many times can get the other team out of control.

Thursday's Penguins victory certainly was intense. But if Game 3 was boiling, Game 4 was warm bath water by comparison without Wilson present.

His heavy hits and reckless reputation also make playing defense very difficult and frantic whenever you see number 43 bearing down on the forecheck.

Although none of the Penguins I interviewed would acknowledge a difference with Wilson absent.

"Wilson's presence is always felt," Penguins defenseman Kris Letang said. "But Smith-Pelly does a good job, too."

I heard more than one Penguins fan suggest that their team might be better served with Wilson on the ice than off it. The belief is that he's just a cementhead with the gift of being able to play alongside Alex Ovechkin.

That's true to a point. But it's also hyperbole. Wilson impacts games positively for the Caps.

So Pittsburgh hockey fans may grumble at that quote from Oshie, but they should also wallow in its truth.

And Washington hockey fans should only be mad at Wilson himself if Oshie turns out to be right again in Game 5.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.