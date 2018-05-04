Special-edition Jaromir Jagr bobblehead debuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For those who can't get enough collectibles, a new special-edition bobblehead of Jaromir Jagr is now available.

The new bobblehead unveiled Friday shows Jagr with his flowing mane giving his famous goal salute familiar to Penguins fans in the 1990s.

The new $40 Jagr bobblehead shows him in a Penguins uniform, though the 46-year-old now plays in his native Czech Republic after years of trades in the NHL.

It's available at bobbleheadhall.com .

Jagr was a winger during the start of his career with the Penguins and was a member of the teams that won the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.

He was released by the Calgary Flames in late January and made the move to the Czech Republic to play for a team he owns there.

Jagr played 1,733 games and scored 1,921 points during his career in the NHL that spanned nine teams, starting when he was drafted by the Penguins in 1990.

There are 2,017 bobbleheads, manufactured by FOCO, available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for $40, plus $8 for shipping.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.