Penguins' Sidney Crosby helps 7-year-old whose hockey gear was damaged in fire

Last weekend, the home of the Tauch family of Upper St. Clair was badly damaged by fire.

No one was injured, but one of the family's four children, 7 year-old Bennett, was particularly distressed that his hockey equipment was among the items destroyed.

On Friday, Sidney Crosby did what he could to fix that.

The Penguins captain met with Bennett after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, presenting him with an autographed jersey and some new gear to replace what he lost.

“He seemed pretty happy,” Crosby said. “He lost a lot, but I think he was pretty upset about losing his equipment. I think he's happy to get back.”

