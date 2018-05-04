Mike Sullivan: Penguins' Phil Kessel no more banged up than anyone else

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Phil Kessel has no goals, two assists and five shots in the first four games of a second-round series with the Washington Capitals.

Given Kessel's stellar career playoff track record (32 goals and 73 points in 81 games) and the outstanding regular season he just completed (34 goals and 92 points in 82 games), his lack of production has given rise to the theory he's playing through an injury.

Operating under the traditional shroud of playoff secrecy, coach Mike Sullivan didn't confirm an injury to Kessel after Friday's practice in Cranberry. He didn't completely dismiss the idea either.

“I don't think Phil's banged up any more than anybody else,” Sullivan said. “It's a physical series. Everybody has bumps and bruises. That' s just par for the course for this time of year. I don't think there's a team left in the playoffs that doesn't have bumps and bruises.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.