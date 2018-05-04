Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist shares wisdom with Capitals' Braden Holtby

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, May 4, 2018, 7:47 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist and Washington Capitals' Michal Kempny trade punches during a tussle during their game inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist and Washington Capitals' Michal Kempny trade punches during a tussle during their game inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

It wasn't until the following morning Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist became aware of Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby's frustration. Holtby said Thursday he was convinced Hornqvist interfered with him during Evgeni Malkin's disputed Game 4 goal.

“That's the game … both sides aren't going to be happy,” Hornqvist said Friday. “It is what it is.”

One thing the comments from Holtby and Hornqvist made clear: Neither can predict what the on-ice officials or Toronto video war room will decide is or is not a goal.

“That's the way it goes right now,” Hornqvist said. “At least for me, I'm around the net a lot and I try to do my job there and make it hard for the goalie. Every time it's a (coach's) challenge. You never know if it's going to (count) or not.”

Malkin's score proved to be the winning goal in a 3-1 Penguins triumph that tied the series.

“I'm not really sure why that's allowed,” Holtby said Thursday of Hornqvist whacking at his pad with his stick.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me