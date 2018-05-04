Penguins' Patric Hornqvist shares wisdom with Capitals' Braden Holtby

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It wasn't until the following morning Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist became aware of Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby's frustration. Holtby said Thursday he was convinced Hornqvist interfered with him during Evgeni Malkin's disputed Game 4 goal.

“That's the game … both sides aren't going to be happy,” Hornqvist said Friday. “It is what it is.”

One thing the comments from Holtby and Hornqvist made clear: Neither can predict what the on-ice officials or Toronto video war room will decide is or is not a goal.

“That's the way it goes right now,” Hornqvist said. “At least for me, I'm around the net a lot and I try to do my job there and make it hard for the goalie. Every time it's a (coach's) challenge. You never know if it's going to (count) or not.”

Malkin's score proved to be the winning goal in a 3-1 Penguins triumph that tied the series.

“I'm not really sure why that's allowed,” Holtby said Thursday of Hornqvist whacking at his pad with his stick.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.