Penguins center Derick Brassard believes big game 'is going to happen soon'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Derick Brassard has yet to live up to his nickname with the Penguins in these Stanley Cup playoffs, but the guy known as Big Game Brass believes it's coming.

Brassard was acquired from Ottawa in a three-way deal with Vegas to give the Penguins the third-line center they coveted, but has only one goal and two assists through 10 playoff games.

“For every player, when you can chip in score a goal it's going to give you confidence,” Brassard said Saturday at Capital One Arena before Game 5 of the second-round series with the Washington Capitals.

“There's a lot of pressure at this time of the year but as a hockey player you're not worrying about scoring. You're just worrying about playing well and playing the right way because there's not a lot of space out there and not a lot of scoring chances. Eventually, it's going to come.

“If you're trying to get on the inside, trying to get in front and trying to get in the tough areas, eventually you're going to be in the right place at the right time. It's going to happen soon.”

Brassard knows from experience, having scored 23 goals and 58 points in 88 career playoff games. He played in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final with the N.Y. Rangers and almost returned to the Cup Final last year, but his Senators were eliminated by the Penguins in the Eastern Conference final in a Game 7 double-overtime loss.

Brassard said he's not disappointed about his demotion to the fourth line or dwindling minutes because he appreciates his opportunity to play for the two-time defending Cup champions and win a world title.

“Not all, because I have a chance to be on a good team, and I'll take that any day of the week,” Brassard said. “I'd rather be in this dressing room than be somewhere in Florida, golfing right now. I was expecting that. Coming in, I knew I would be playing behind those two guys, playing on a team that won the last two Stanley Cups. I was expecting that.

“I knew I was not going to get the same role as I had before with the Senators or with the Rangers, but we're a team here and you have to take your role really seriously and play your best. If you can help the team, you help the team win some games.”

Brassard said he's not worrying about the offensive part of his game right now, focusing instead on “a different role.” Like third-line center Riley Sheahan, who filled in on the second line for Malkin when he missed three games with a lower-body injury, Brassard is playing well defensively and is a minus-1.

“Whatever I'm playing, whether 10, 14 minutes, I have to make it some good minutes and try to produce some offense,” Brassard said. “At this time of the year, if you can get some good scoring chances five-on-five, you can get maybe two or three or four or five, if you're lucky. It's just a matter of getting some good bounces. I had some looks the last five or six games, but it is what it is. Eventually, it's going to go in or eventually a chance that I create is going to go in.

“Hopefully, it's going to help the team.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.