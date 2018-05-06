Three things we learned from Penguins-Capitals Game 5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's an idea that sounds completely preposterous, but if recent history is to be believed, the Penguins have the Washington Capitals right where they want them.

With the series tied 2-2 coming in, the Penguins blew a one-goal third-period lead and lost 6-3 to the Capitals in Game 5 of the Metropolitan Division finals Saturday night.

Somehow, the last three times the Penguins were in this same position – losing Game 5 of a series that was previously tied 2-2 – they've gone on to pull off the comeback.

After losing Game 5 to Tampa Bay in overtime in the 2016 Eastern Conference finals, the Penguins rallied to win Game 6 on the road and Game 7 at home.

After suffering a 5-0 blowout loss to Detroit in Game 5 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins famously strung together two wins to claim the franchise's third league championship.

After dropping Game 5 to Buffalo in overtime in 2001, the Penguins rode Mario Lemieux's Immaculate Deflection goal late in Game 6 to a seven-game series victory.

Add their recent history to the fact that the Penguins thought they played pretty well Saturday night, and they – for better or worse – have more confidence than one might expect going into Game 6 Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“I think your desperation level is at its highest, knowing the situation,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “I feel like we've played pretty desperate hockey here, especially the last couple. We're moving our feet. We're good on the forecheck.

“At this time of year, it's always a game of inches. Unfortunately, (in Game 5), we didn't get the results, but we did a lot of good things. Just make sure we have that mentality going into Game 6.”

Here are three things we learned from Game 5.

1. BACK TO EARTH

The Penguins' first line is human.

After tearing their way through the previous five games, the combination of Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby was largely held at bay in Game 5. Crosby scored a power-play goal, but Guentzel had a quiet night. Linemate Dominik Simon's most memorable moment was a first-period tripping minor.

When Crosby was on the ice at even strength, the Capitals held a massive 21-7 advantage in shot attempts and a 10-5 edge in shots on goal.

The fourth line of Tom Kuhnhackl, Derick Brassard and Conor Sheary set up Jamie Oleksiak's even-strength goal in the first period and Phil Kessel made his biggest impact of the series with two assists on the power play, but the attack remains top heavy.

Is the top line playing out of this world a prerequisite for the Penguins winning in the series?

2. BALANCE OF POWER

With a 36-save showing, Washington's Braden Holtby moved ahead of Matt Murray in the race for goaltending supremacy in the series.

Holtby has a .915 save percentage through five games, compared to .898 for Murray.

Looking at raw numbers, the margin is thin. Holtby has allowed 12 goals on 142 shots while Murray has surrendered 14 on 138 shots. But it's enough to swing the balance, especially when included among Holtby's stops was a critical save on Brian Dumoulin late in the third period.

“It's playoffs,” Holtby said. “You're just trying to make one save after the other because nothing else really matters.”

3. THE RIGHT BUTTON

Capitals coach Barry Trotz has received righteous criticism for his handling of certain aspects of the playoff meetings between the teams over the past two seasons, but he certainly pushed one right button Saturday night.

Washington's top line was struggling to create much offensively with Devante Smith-Pelly replacing Tom Wlson on the right wing, so Trotz changed things up midway through the game. He used talented rookie Jakub Vrana in Smith-Pelly's spot.

Vrana's reputation is not unlike Daniel Sprong's. He's a talented scorer with holes in his two-way game.

He rose to the occasion in the third period, springing Evgeny Kuznetsov for a breakaway early and finishing off an Alex Ovechkin feed for the game winner late.

“He's a good young player,” Trotz said. “He has dynamic speed. He can make some things happen offensively, for sure.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.