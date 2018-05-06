Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Three things we learned from Penguins-Capitals Game 5

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) and Evgeni Malkin collide against the Capitals during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) and Evgeni Malkin collide against the Capitals during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.

Updated 1 hour ago

It's an idea that sounds completely preposterous, but if recent history is to be believed, the Penguins have the Washington Capitals right where they want them.

With the series tied 2-2 coming in, the Penguins blew a one-goal third-period lead and lost 6-3 to the Capitals in Game 5 of the Metropolitan Division finals Saturday night.

Somehow, the last three times the Penguins were in this same position – losing Game 5 of a series that was previously tied 2-2 – they've gone on to pull off the comeback.

After losing Game 5 to Tampa Bay in overtime in the 2016 Eastern Conference finals, the Penguins rallied to win Game 6 on the road and Game 7 at home.

After suffering a 5-0 blowout loss to Detroit in Game 5 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins famously strung together two wins to claim the franchise's third league championship.

After dropping Game 5 to Buffalo in overtime in 2001, the Penguins rode Mario Lemieux's Immaculate Deflection goal late in Game 6 to a seven-game series victory.

Add their recent history to the fact that the Penguins thought they played pretty well Saturday night, and they – for better or worse – have more confidence than one might expect going into Game 6 Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“I think your desperation level is at its highest, knowing the situation,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “I feel like we've played pretty desperate hockey here, especially the last couple. We're moving our feet. We're good on the forecheck.

“At this time of year, it's always a game of inches. Unfortunately, (in Game 5), we didn't get the results, but we did a lot of good things. Just make sure we have that mentality going into Game 6.”

Here are three things we learned from Game 5.

1. BACK TO EARTH

The Penguins' first line is human.

After tearing their way through the previous five games, the combination of Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby was largely held at bay in Game 5. Crosby scored a power-play goal, but Guentzel had a quiet night. Linemate Dominik Simon's most memorable moment was a first-period tripping minor.

When Crosby was on the ice at even strength, the Capitals held a massive 21-7 advantage in shot attempts and a 10-5 edge in shots on goal.

The fourth line of Tom Kuhnhackl, Derick Brassard and Conor Sheary set up Jamie Oleksiak's even-strength goal in the first period and Phil Kessel made his biggest impact of the series with two assists on the power play, but the attack remains top heavy.

Is the top line playing out of this world a prerequisite for the Penguins winning in the series?

2. BALANCE OF POWER

With a 36-save showing, Washington's Braden Holtby moved ahead of Matt Murray in the race for goaltending supremacy in the series.

Holtby has a .915 save percentage through five games, compared to .898 for Murray.

Looking at raw numbers, the margin is thin. Holtby has allowed 12 goals on 142 shots while Murray has surrendered 14 on 138 shots. But it's enough to swing the balance, especially when included among Holtby's stops was a critical save on Brian Dumoulin late in the third period.

“It's playoffs,” Holtby said. “You're just trying to make one save after the other because nothing else really matters.”

3. THE RIGHT BUTTON

Capitals coach Barry Trotz has received righteous criticism for his handling of certain aspects of the playoff meetings between the teams over the past two seasons, but he certainly pushed one right button Saturday night.

Washington's top line was struggling to create much offensively with Devante Smith-Pelly replacing Tom Wlson on the right wing, so Trotz changed things up midway through the game. He used talented rookie Jakub Vrana in Smith-Pelly's spot.

Vrana's reputation is not unlike Daniel Sprong's. He's a talented scorer with holes in his two-way game.

He rose to the occasion in the third period, springing Evgeny Kuznetsov for a breakaway early and finishing off an Alex Ovechkin feed for the game winner late.

“He's a good young player,” Trotz said. “He has dynamic speed. He can make some things happen offensively, for sure.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me