Penguins

Saturday night Penguins game sets ratings record

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on against the Washington Capitals during the third period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on against the Washington Capitals during the third period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller, left, from Denmark, and Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, right, from the Czech Republic, celebrate a goal by right wing Brett Connolly during the first period of Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller, left, from Denmark, and Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, right, from the Czech Republic, celebrate a goal by right wing Brett Connolly during the first period of Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Game 5 of the playoff series between the Penguins and Washington Capitals was the most-watched second-round game on record for the Pittsburgh market.

The game drew a 25.8 local rating, NBC Sports reported Sunday.

Nationally, the game got a 2.87 rating, the highest for an early-round playoff game on record.

The game delivered an 8.5 rating in Washington, the second-best mark ever for a second-round game in that market.

In a related development, the Pittsburgh market provided the fifth-highest rating in the country for the Kentucky Derby, which preceded the game on NBC.

Pittsburgh's rating for the horse race was 16.4. Louisville led the country with a 37.2.

The Capitals won the game, 6-3, to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is set for Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.uin

