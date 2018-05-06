Saturday night Penguins game sets ratings record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Game 5 of the playoff series between the Penguins and Washington Capitals was the most-watched second-round game on record for the Pittsburgh market.

The game drew a 25.8 local rating, NBC Sports reported Sunday.

Nationally, the game got a 2.87 rating, the highest for an early-round playoff game on record.

The game delivered an 8.5 rating in Washington, the second-best mark ever for a second-round game in that market.

In a related development, the Pittsburgh market provided the fifth-highest rating in the country for the Kentucky Derby, which preceded the game on NBC.

Pittsburgh's rating for the horse race was 16.4. Louisville led the country with a 37.2.

The Capitals won the game, 6-3, to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is set for Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.uin