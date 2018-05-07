Penguins' Patric Hornqvist stays loose while staring at elimination game

When the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist skates onto the ice Monday night for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Capitals, he'll know defeat at the end of the night means an end to the season.

But not just any season. The Penguins reported to training eight months ago, looking for a historic third consecutive Stanley Cup championship. Only three teams in the history of the game have done that.

But if he's feeling the pressure of the moment, he didn't show it Monday morning after the regular game-day skate. When he saw reporters desperately lining up in front of Sidney Crosby's empty locker stall, Hornqvist joked, "Do they know he's not there?"

Why shouldn't Hornqvist be loose?

Monday's game will be his 82nd in the postseason — he's scored 24 goals in that time — and the fifth under coach Mike Sullivan where defeat meant elimination. The Penguins are 4-0 in such games, and never have failed to win a Stanley Cup under Sullivan."We've been in this situation before," Hornqvist said. "We just have to make sure we limit our mistakes. If we do that, I like our chances."

Asked if his teammates were as loose as he is while trailing two games to three in the series, Hornqvist said, "I hope so. I think we are. This is the game we all want to play in growing up, when you think ahead. We have a lot to play for. It's going to be a heck of a night.

"You just go out there and make sure you're not afraid of it. Make sure you embrace your work ethic and have fun with it.

"That's why we start playing hockey. That's why we're here today. Just go out there and enjoy it."

If anyone in the Penguins' locker room knows the proper way to function facing elimination, it's Bryan Rust, who's made his own personal history in such games. He's the first player since Jeremy Roenick in 1990-1992 to have his first three multi-goal playoff games occur on the brink of elimination.

Overall, he has 10 goals in 17 elimination games, including the game-winner against the Capitals in Game 7 of last year's Eastern Conference semifinals.

"Guys have been through this before," said Rust, who scored the only two goals in a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals.

"We have to have that mindset that this is a hockey game and we've played a lot of them," he said. "The stakes might be a little bit higher. We come here to keep things the same and be ready for the drop of the puck."

The Capitals are 3-1 in this series since dropping the opener at home April 3, but Crosby said his opponents are no more relentless in their approach than they were in previous series. This is the third consecutive postseason the teams have met in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Penguins winning in 2016 and 2017.

"I thought they were pretty relentless the last couple years, too," Crosby said. "I didn't see them give in before. That's an easy storyline because we ended up winning, but I didn't see that.

"I don't see it this year. I didn't see it before. It's been tight just like it has in years prior.

"I think both teams would probably say they're fairly happy with their games. It's a small margin for error, but we feel good about our game."

Despite the 6-3 loss in Game 5 in which the Capitals scored two empty-net goals, the Penguins believe their play has not suffered significantly.

"I feel like our game has grown," Derick Brassard said. "Maybe we didn't get the result, but we've been playing some really good hockey. We just have to play the same game.

"You can't be scared out there because you know there's no tomorrow if we're not on the good side tonight. There's a positive energy in here and we're going to go out and get it done."

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has spent the better part of the past two days, watching video, planning strategy and looking to create an edge for his team. But he knows what really matters.

"It's all about an attitude going into it," he said. "It's a great opportunity for us and that's how we all have to look at it.

"We're in a hard-tough series. It's the first team that wins four games, not three."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.