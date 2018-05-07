Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins' Kris Letang takes responsibility for Game 5 loss

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, May 7, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana scores the go-ahead goal past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray and defenseman Kris Letang during the third period of Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Hours before the Penguins fought for their playoff lives in Game 6 of the Metropolitan Division finals Monday night, defenseman Kris Letang took responsibility for putting the team in that spot in the first place.

With less than five minutes left in the third period of Game 5 Saturday night, Letang over-committed to Alex Ovechkin on a two-on-two rush, leaving Jakub Vrana enough space in the center of the ice to score the winning goal. After two empty netters, the Washington Capitals won 6-3 to put the Penguins in a 3-2 hole in the series.

“I made a mistake and that's it. It should not happen,” Letang said. “At the end of the day, if I don't make that mistake, it's anyone's game.”

A miscommunication between Letang and defense partner Brian Dumoulin allowed Evgeny Kuznetsov to score the tying goal earlier in the period.

“I can't stay on a mistake or a bad game,” Letang said. “That's what we do. We turn the page and focus on the next one and try to be better.”

Coach Mike Sullivan said he talked to Letang between games.

“I told him how important he is to our team and how good he is,” Sullivan said. “Tanger's a guy that takes a lot of pride in his game. He's helped this team win a lot of games. He's helped this team win championships, and that's the player that we know and love.

“It's a game of mistakes. Everybody makes them. It's about reacting the right way. It's about responding the right way. It's about putting it behind you and looking forward at the next opportunity, and that's what we talked about.”

