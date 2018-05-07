Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom's status for Game 6 up in the air

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Second-line center Nicklas Backstrom will be a game-time decision when the Washington Capitals try to eliminate the Penguins in Game 6 of the Metropolitan Division finals Monday night, coach Barry Trotz said.

Backstrom suffered an upper-body injury and did not play the last 13 minutes of Game 5.

Backstrom did not take morning skate Monday. Third-line center Lars Eller bumped up to the second line. Travis Boyd, a 24-year-old rookie with eight games of NHL experience, all in the regular season, moved into the middle of the third line. Jay Beagle remained the fourth-line center.

Backstrom has been one of the NHL's premier playmakers over the last decade or so, frequently teaming up with Alex Ovechkin and more recently working on a line with T.J. Oshie.

His greatest impact, however, might come on defense, where he has been a difficult matchup for Sidney Crosby over the years.

“He's a good responsible, two-way forward,” Crosby said. “He's a smart player, he's smart offensively, he creates things, and defensively, he's in good position.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.