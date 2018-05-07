Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom's status for Game 6 up in the air

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, May 7, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 03: Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck wide of Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh defeated Washington 3-1. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Getty Images
PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 03: Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck wide of Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh defeated Washington 3-1. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Updated 6 hours ago

Second-line center Nicklas Backstrom will be a game-time decision when the Washington Capitals try to eliminate the Penguins in Game 6 of the Metropolitan Division finals Monday night, coach Barry Trotz said.

Backstrom suffered an upper-body injury and did not play the last 13 minutes of Game 5.

Backstrom did not take morning skate Monday. Third-line center Lars Eller bumped up to the second line. Travis Boyd, a 24-year-old rookie with eight games of NHL experience, all in the regular season, moved into the middle of the third line. Jay Beagle remained the fourth-line center.

Backstrom has been one of the NHL's premier playmakers over the last decade or so, frequently teaming up with Alex Ovechkin and more recently working on a line with T.J. Oshie.

His greatest impact, however, might come on defense, where he has been a difficult matchup for Sidney Crosby over the years.

“He's a good responsible, two-way forward,” Crosby said. “He's a smart player, he's smart offensively, he creates things, and defensively, he's in good position.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me