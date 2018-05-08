Tim Benz: Penguins' failed three-peat shouldn't hurt as badly as '93

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lot of people in PPG Paints Arena on Monday night heard that sound before. It was in the old building. But silence sounds the same regardless of the acoustics.

That silence of overtime playoff elimination. That lighting-quick fade of screams hoping for a save, to the din dropping off a cliff when you see the puck go in the net.

It was familiar to the sudden feeling of finality when David Volek pumped a puck past Tom Barrasso to end the Stanley Cup three-peat quest of the 1993 Penguins.

Monday night, Evgeny Kuznetsov was the one to do those same honors to the 2018 edition of the team and recreate that silence.

For Penguins fans, it probably hurts just as badly. But it's not the same.

“It just sucks,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “This is a good group in here. We thought we had a chance to do something special. It just sucks right now.”

Well, OK. That part is exactly the same now as it was in 1993. Yup. A carbon copy.

One minute, on the verge creating a historical dynasty. Next minute, experiencing the loss of hockey in early May for the first time in three years.

Sure there are some other similarities to the Penguins' failed attempt at winning a third consecutive title. It ended in the second round. At home. In overtime.

But we never saw it coming in '93. That one was a shocker. That Penguins team was a force of nature. That 1993 club was better than the ones that won the previous two Cups.

The numbers backed that up: 56 wins; 119 points; 356 goals and a 17-game win streak. Plus a handful of guys who are in the Hall of Fame or will be soon.

That year's postseason was perceived as a coronation more than a tournament.

When they lost to a pedestrian Islanders club that scraped its way into the playoffs, it just didn't compute. It was as if you put some numbers into a calculator and instead of giving you the equation, you just got a frowny face instead.

Even when that Penguins team was down 3-1 late in the third period of Game 7 of that series, you felt like it was just a matter of time before they would tie it. Which they did. An overtime victory moments later would be a fait accompli.

Then Volek happened.

This year's incomplete attempt to author history was never in that category. No doubt this year's club was more flawed than its two predecessors.

The defense was thin. The goaltending wasn't as dynamic. In-season trades failed to provide a push over the top. Secondary scoring was absent. Key contributors like Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Derick Brassard seemed to be playing through late-season injuries.

It was a team that always was talented enough to maintain a high level of performance but never elite enough to separate as the 2016 and '17 units did.

“We just needed to have more players playing at their best at this time,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

Ain't that the truth.

Many of this team's top performers were duds in this series against Washington. Kris Letang had some key defensive gaffes. Kessel had only one goal in 12 playoff games. Matt Murray was consistently outplayed by Braden Holtby.

Then there's that. Holtby and his teammates. The opponent. These Washington Capitals aren't the flash-in-the-pan '93 Islanders.

These Capitals are a perpetually talented team that has been trying to bang through the arena doors in Pittsburgh for decades. Many of those attempts, you could argue they were better or at least more skilled.

This year, they finally did it. Charlie Brown finally kicked the football. Their mettle finally met their material.

Caps coach Barry Trotz freely acknowledged those “skeletons in the closet” of nine playoff series defeats to the Penguins. Yet after the game he beamed, “All day I knew we were going to win.”

Well, I didn't. How could you, given the Penguins' undefeated record in elimination games under Sullivan?

But the Capitals were better. In the series and throughout the season.

We should have a little perspective. How many cities get to compare the pain of coming up short in two Stanley Cup three-peat attempts?

That means we've gotten to see two back-to-back success stories. Poor pitiful us, right?

This one should be easier to get over than 1993. If sincere Pittsburgh hockey fans see Volek's goal fluttering through their minds on their deathbeds, I wouldn't blame them. That never was supposed to happen.

This was more natural. This was simply Washington's time to win and the Penguins' time to lose. The superior team won. A noble title defense ended.

Schultz is right, though. It still “really sucks.”

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.