Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Breaking down Penguins offseason by the numbers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 10:56 p.m.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is the first one in the hand shake line after loosing to the Capitals in game 6 of round 2 Monday May 7, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is the first one in the hand shake line after loosing to the Capitals in game 6 of round 2 Monday May 7, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Ten numbers to note as the Penguins begin their offseason:

2 — even-strength goals Olli Maatta was on the ice for this postseason, none in the first round against the Philadelphia Flyers and two in the second round against the Washington Capitals.

4 — teams in NHL history to win more than two consecutive Stanley Cup championships (Montreal Canadiens twice, Toronto Maple Leafs twice, New York Islanders once). Sixteen teams have won back-to-back championships.

5 — rookies in Washington's lineup for Game 6. They didn't do it on purpose. It was forced on them by salary cap concerns, injuries and suspensions over the course of the last year. But the Capitals learned the same lesson the Penguins did in 2016. Taking a core of star players and surrounding them with young, homegrown talent is a pretty good recipe for postseason success.

11 — consecutive playoff games against the Capitals in which the Penguins failed to score more than three goals. Alex Ovechkin, who is perhaps the greatest goal scorer of all time, gets a lot of headlines, but when the Capitals beat the Penguins, they do it with defense.

17 — players the Penguins have under contract for next season for a total of about $70 million in salary. They'll have to work out new deals for restricted free agents Riley Sheahan, Bryan Rust, Jamie Oleksiak, Tom Kuhnhackl, Dominik Simon and Daniel Sprong. That should leave the Penguins very close to the cap, which is expected to rise to between $78 and $82 million.

19 — goals scored by the Capitals against the Penguins. Ovechkin was on the ice for 11 of them.

21 — points for Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby, who tied for the Penguins team lead in scoring. That's the 20th-highest point total for one postseason in franchise history, even though the run was stopped in the second round.

24 — shots blocked by Kris Letang in the playoffs, first on the Penguins and 10th in the league

39 — hits delivered by Jamie Oleksiak in the playoffs, first on the Penguins and ninth in the league

42 — goals scored by the Penguins in the playoffs. Crosby was on the ice for 31 of them.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me