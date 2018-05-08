Breaking down Penguins offseason by the numbers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ten numbers to note as the Penguins begin their offseason:

2 — even-strength goals Olli Maatta was on the ice for this postseason, none in the first round against the Philadelphia Flyers and two in the second round against the Washington Capitals.

4 — teams in NHL history to win more than two consecutive Stanley Cup championships (Montreal Canadiens twice, Toronto Maple Leafs twice, New York Islanders once). Sixteen teams have won back-to-back championships.

5 — rookies in Washington's lineup for Game 6. They didn't do it on purpose. It was forced on them by salary cap concerns, injuries and suspensions over the course of the last year. But the Capitals learned the same lesson the Penguins did in 2016. Taking a core of star players and surrounding them with young, homegrown talent is a pretty good recipe for postseason success.

11 — consecutive playoff games against the Capitals in which the Penguins failed to score more than three goals. Alex Ovechkin, who is perhaps the greatest goal scorer of all time, gets a lot of headlines, but when the Capitals beat the Penguins, they do it with defense.

17 — players the Penguins have under contract for next season for a total of about $70 million in salary. They'll have to work out new deals for restricted free agents Riley Sheahan, Bryan Rust, Jamie Oleksiak, Tom Kuhnhackl, Dominik Simon and Daniel Sprong. That should leave the Penguins very close to the cap, which is expected to rise to between $78 and $82 million.

19 — goals scored by the Capitals against the Penguins. Ovechkin was on the ice for 11 of them.

21 — points for Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby, who tied for the Penguins team lead in scoring. That's the 20th-highest point total for one postseason in franchise history, even though the run was stopped in the second round.

24 — shots blocked by Kris Letang in the playoffs, first on the Penguins and 10th in the league

39 — hits delivered by Jamie Oleksiak in the playoffs, first on the Penguins and ninth in the league

42 — goals scored by the Penguins in the playoffs. Crosby was on the ice for 31 of them.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.