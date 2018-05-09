Penguins say goodbye at locker clean-out day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins will say goodbye for the summer as they clean out the dressing room.

Check here for live updates, with player interviews and more.

Coach Sullivan on not winning this season: 'It makes me that much hungrier to do it again. I'm proud of this group and what they've been able to accomplish. I can't wait for Day 1 of training camp to get back at it with this group.' — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Coach Sullivan: 'There isn't a game we play that I don't replay in my mind. That's part of the process that coaches go through. We weigh our options. We try to make the best decisions that make the team win.' — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Sullivan says Letang 'had a particular challenge this year that most players don't have to go through' and contributed to up-and-down year. — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) May 9, 2018

Coach Sullivan: 'I'm not going to disclose any of our injuries. I'd rather not get into the list of injuries our team had. Lots of bumps and bruises.' — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Two big things from GMJR--1) he thinks the biggest reason Brassard didn't work out is that he was more injured than he let on 2) Sprong is slated to be a regular next year — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) May 9, 2018

Rutherford: Sprong will be a regular on the team next year — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 9, 2018

Rutherford on potential roster changes pic.twitter.com/3qhnZptZPR — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 9, 2018

Jim Rutherford:#"I think it's fair this will be a different-looking team by the time we get here for next season." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 9, 2018

Jim Rutherford comes to the podium and before taking any questions looks at a large number of assembled media and with a chuckle says, "Looks like we made the Finals." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 9, 2018

Letang: 'I don't even have to hear it. I know when I play well. I know when I don't. Game 5 is still on my mind. I made a costly mistake.' — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) May 9, 2018

Zach Aston-Reese, swollen jaw and all.His diet right now?"Just soups and smoothies. And ice cream. Lots of ice cream." pic.twitter.com/ZlUk9bUcau — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 9, 2018

Dominik Simon had a fracture on his left thumb he suffered later in the Caps series. Said it didn't affect him. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 9, 2018

Letang: I sacrifice everything for this team. My only goal is to spend the rest of my career here. — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 9, 2018

Letang on his previous injuries: "I thought it would be easier to comeback knowing what I was doing during the summer. I'm going to go back home, train harder, and get back better... This season it was one good game, one bad game. That's hard mentally." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Rust: "Any time you don't win, you want to work that much harder and win again. It's been a rollercoaster." pic.twitter.com/nvGl2OTPwU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Count is up to three Penguins players who chose to wear a @Pirates cap for their final gathering of the season today in Cranberry. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 9, 2018

Hornqvist: "We have a good group of guys. After Christmas we played really well. I thought we could do it. I'm going to be so jealous for the guys who raise the Cup this year... We want to win next year. We're ready to go back at it." pic.twitter.com/sm2Zo3FVar — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Crosby on if injuries are bothering him: "A couple things, nothing too serious. Wear and tear over seasons. Nothing that stands out."Sid also mentions that he will not play in the World Championship. pic.twitter.com/iS25QKXjKf — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Hunwick: "I need to come back and be a confident player... I was a little bit behind with that early injury. I hope to play a lot better next year - be more assertive. Now that I know the system, I should be better." pic.twitter.com/gpLPGUDyZL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Brian Dumoulin, on Penguins' room w/out Cullen, Kunitz, Bonino: 'It takes these defeats and takes the winning to know what it feels like.' — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) May 9, 2018

Penguins winger Jake Guentzel, often seen with an ice pack on his left shoulder in the playoffs, said he's healthy. 'I felt good.' — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) May 9, 2018

Matt Murray on a tough season pic.twitter.com/3QeTFzpavH — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 9, 2018

Brian Dumoulin on Kris Letang pic.twitter.com/QFEGx6vGIT — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 9, 2018

Olli Maatta on break-up day pic.twitter.com/SZ5Xl449W5 — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 9, 2018

Guentzel in the key to his playoff success: "I have no idea. It's just a fun time to play." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Dumoulin: "As a defensive corps, our future is bright. We have a lot of guys coming back here next year. We are definitely going to take advantage of the long summer. We are going to use this time to become more fresh and be ready to go in September." pic.twitter.com/arLmXiorrs — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018

Oleksiak on playing with the Penguins this year: "I can't say thank you enough to everyone in Pittsburgh - the team, the management, the equipment staff. I love it here. I couldn't have landed in a better spot. It's a rush of emotions at the end of the season." pic.twitter.com/ZJy3LD7EVw — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 9, 2018