Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins players disappointed in ouster, proud of accomplishments

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 9:39 p.m.
The Penguins' Matt Murray speaks on clean out their locker day Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Murray speaks on clean out their locker day Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust carries his sticks on clean out their locker day Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust carries his sticks on clean out their locker day Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel carries his sticks on clean out their locker day Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel carries his sticks on clean out their locker day Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Updated 14 hours ago

About 36 hours after his season ended without hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time, Matt Murray had some of the emotions of despair and disappointment you might expect.

For Murray, though, they were overshadowed by a different emotion.

"After a few days (had passed), the main feeling I have is just pride," the Penguins goalie said Wednesday. "Pride in being part of this team, pride in what we accomplished."

For the first time in 37 months, the final formal gathering for the Penguins was not a celebratory parade but instead a more somber and modest meeting at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Locker stalls included bunched-up sets of sticks and the familiar large equipment bag. Each player also had a box in the shape of an elegant turquoise cylinder, packaged neatly, adorned with the NHL logo and personalized with his full name.

It appeared to be a lovely parting gift from the league — not that any of the Penguins' players wouldn't have traded it for the Stanley Cup.

"It's tough," forward Bryan Rust said. "For a lot of us, we haven't been through this before."

Murray and Rust were joined by Conor Sheary, Jake Guentzel, Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney as young Penguins players who never had an NHL season end without a parade. Add Phil Kessel, Carl Hagelin, Justin Schultz and Chad Ruhwedel — as well as coach Mike Sullivan — as veterans who never had a season for the Penguins end without the Cup.

As such, the feeling in the Penguins' locker room at their practice facility had an unfamiliar eeriness.

"It's something we haven't felt for a while," captain Sidney Crosby said, "(but that) doesn't make it any easier, I can tell you that.

"You want to be playing still. But you have to evaluate everything and turn the page at some point and get ready for next year."

Players and team staff exchanged hugs — after eight months of near-daily interactions, they might not see each other again until September. And that assumes they all are back. When accounting for unrestricted and restricted free agents, or any trades general manager Jim Rutherford almost certainly will make between now and the opening of 2018-19 training camp, that is unlikely.

"This feels a lot different," Kuhnhackl said "The season just ended way too early for our likes, but that's just hockey.

"There's a lot of big expectations for this organization (because) the majority of guys are coming back next year."

While a cloud of lingering disappointment hung over the locker room, the burden was palpably eased by what the Penguins had done the prior two seasons. In addition to Murray, players as varied as defenseman Brian Dumoulin and forward Patric Hornqvist — as well as Sullivan — all invoked another word.

Pride.

"I'm really proud of the group of players we've assembled here," Sullivan said. "We have quality people, great players. I know how much they care and how much want to win, so we feel good about that and I'm proud of how much they were able to accomplish.

"That doesn't make me feel any better that we fell short this year. But what it does do for me is it makes me that much hungrier to do it again – and I can't wait for Day 1 of training camp to get back at it with this group."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me