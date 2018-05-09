Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins winger Jake Guentzel reflects on epic scoring run

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel carries his sticks on clean out their locker day Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel carries his sticks on clean out their locker day Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel beats Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in the third period Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel beats Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in the third period Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Jake Guentzel hasn't had much time to reflect on his historic Stanley Cup playoffs scoring run, so the Penguins winger didn't have an answer for how he leads the NHL in points (21) and goals (10).

“I have no idea,” Guentzel said Wednesday as he cleaned out his locker at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. “It's just a fun time to play in. When you're getting bounces sometimes, it's luck or the puck's finding you. Sometimes it happens. You can't let yourself get ahead of it.”

Guentzel scored four goals, including the tying and winning goals, in the Game 6 series-clinching victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round and joined Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux as the only players in NHL history to score 20 points or more in the playoffs in their first two seasons.

“Whenever you can get introduced in that category, it's pretty special just because you see what he's done in his career and what he meant to the organization and the league,” Guentzel said. “Definitely a cool moment for me.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter at KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me