Penguins winger Jake Guentzel reflects on epic scoring run

Jake Guentzel hasn't had much time to reflect on his historic Stanley Cup playoffs scoring run, so the Penguins winger didn't have an answer for how he leads the NHL in points (21) and goals (10).

“I have no idea,” Guentzel said Wednesday as he cleaned out his locker at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. “It's just a fun time to play in. When you're getting bounces sometimes, it's luck or the puck's finding you. Sometimes it happens. You can't let yourself get ahead of it.”

Guentzel scored four goals, including the tying and winning goals, in the Game 6 series-clinching victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round and joined Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux as the only players in NHL history to score 20 points or more in the playoffs in their first two seasons.

“Whenever you can get introduced in that category, it's pretty special just because you see what he's done in his career and what he meant to the organization and the league,” Guentzel said. “Definitely a cool moment for me.”

