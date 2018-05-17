Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Report: Penguins to sign Finnish defenseman

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
The Penguins signed Finnish defenseman Juuso Riikola on Thursday. He had eight goals and 24 points in 59 games last season.
AFP/Getty Images
The Penguins agreed to contract terms with Finnish defenseman Juuso Riikola, according to a report out of the IIHF World Championships in Denmark by TSN's Darren Dreger.

Riikola, 24, has been among the top 20 in defenseman scoring in the Finnish elite league for the past two seasons. A 6-foot, 189-pounder with a left-handed shot, Riikola had eight goals and 24 points in 59 games with KalPa this year.

Signing Riikola would help fill a void in the Penguins organizational depth chart.

The team's prospects on the blue line with the highest upside — 2017 second-rounder Zach Lauzon and 2016 third-rounder Connor Hall, for example — have been injury-plagued in junior hockey and are years away from NHL duty.

The organization's top defensive prospect on the NHL bubble, Lukas Bengtsson, is a 24-year-old who was limited to 53 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton because of injury over the past two seasons and is rumored to be returning to Europe this summer.

— Jonathan Bombulie

