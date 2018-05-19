Marian Hossa says he's done playing hockey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Chicago Blackhawks veteran forward Marian Hossa said he is retiring because of health issues.

In an interview with the Slovak newspaper Novy Cas, Hossa said he's done playing hockey.

The 39-year-old missed the season because of a progressive skin disorder and side effects of medication to treat it. He won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, '13 and '15.

He said, “I have a contract with Chicago for the next three years, but I have to watch my health” and that makes a comeback not possible.

In his 1,309 NHL games, Hossa had 525 goals and 609 assists for 1,134 points.

Hossa was selected at No. 12 by the Ottawa Senators in the 1999 draft. He played for the Blackhawks, Senators, Atlanta, Penguins and Detroit.

His last game for the Blackhawks was a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on April 20, 2017, in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series.

He played 12 regular-season games for the Penguins in the 2007-08 season, recording three goals and seven assists. In 20 playoff games that season, he had 12 goals and 14 assists, but the Penguins lost to Detroit in the Stanley Cup Final.