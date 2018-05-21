Not everyone in Vegas will win if Golden Knights finish off sweet Stanley Cup run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Vegas Golden Knights' unprecedented and shocking run to the Stanley Cup final has been a boon to the city Las Vegas.

If they win it all, though, not everyone will be happy.

If the Marc-Andre Fleury-led Golden Knights beat the Eastern Conference champion and claim the Stanley Cup next month, it will be the biggest net loss in history on any championship-winning team for the legal sports books.

According to Pregame.com CEO/founder R.J. Bell, the phenomenon was created by the proverbial perfect storm of the long odds – the Golden Knights entered the preseason as 500-to-1 longshots – combined with an abundance of small bets by locals supporting the new team.

According to Pregame, which provides odds ubiquitous in newspapers as the exclusive provider to the Associated Press, no major North American sports champion this century has been at greater than 100-to-1 in the year before it won its title. That includes all NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football and college basketball teams.

The Golden Knights finished off the Jets with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 at Winnipeg on Sunday . Vegas will play the winner of the Washington Capitals-Tampa Bay Lightning series in the final that likely will start this weekend.

Game 6 of the East final is 8 p.m. Monday in Washington. Tampa Bay holds a 3-2 series lead .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.