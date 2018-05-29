Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins announcer Steve Mears takes in Vegas show as he calls Stanley Cup Final

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
NHL Network on-air talent Steve Mears hosts NHL Live during the Stanley Cup Final on June 5, 2014, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
NHLI via Getty Images
Flaming arrows shot through the air. A catapult lobbed virtual cannonballs onto the ice. A sword fight broke out at the red line.

Even before the puck dropped to start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, Steve Mears came to a realization.

He wasn't in Murrysville anymore.

Mears, the Penguins' television play-by-play man, is in Las Vegas calling games for the NHL's international broadcasts of the final series between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

It's his third consecutive season in the role, so he has seen how two other relatively new hockey markets, San Jose and Nashville, embraced the Stanley Cup Final. He can say, without a doubt, he's never seen anything like the show Vegas is putting on, from its pregame theatrics on down.

“I love the fact that it's uniquely Vegas-themed. It's all about Vegas,” Mears said. “From Wayne Newton being there to the Killers, who are from Vegas, and Bryce Harper, who was on the scoreboard, he's from Vegas. You've got Blue Man Group. You've got kind of a nightclub atmosphere going on. It's unlike anything we've ever seen before.”

When he landed in town a few days ago, Mears said he engaged in a conversation with a cab driver to get a feel for how the city was warming up to its expansion hockey team.

“I asked him if the team was a big deal because this is a city where there are a lot of big deals,” Mears said. “Britney Spears is a big deal here. That's a pretty big name, and the other names that perform here. But most of the locals are saying the Golden Knights are the story in this town, which is, I think, saying a lot.”

Vegas glitz aside, this year's final series is a new experience for Mears in another way. For the first time in his three years as the NHL's international play-by-play voice, his hometown team isn't competing for a championship.

“I had to pretend the last couple of years and play it right down the middle,” Mears said with a laugh. “It's such an honor to do any Stanley Cup Final, just to be here and get in for free and to do the games, it's a very select few. It's a limited number that get to announce these games, and to me, it's just such an incredible honor.

“The last two years, yeah, to be able to see the Penguins win the Stanley Cup, that's just a childhood dream that I could have never envisioned. Being able to say that twice was really special. It's fun, and when you have a game like last night — I'm a fan first and foremost — you're just captivated. It didn't matter one bit who won. It was a game for the ages.”

Mears said he makes some slight adjustments to his broadcast style when he's calling games for an international audience.

For example, in Game 1, when he and analyst Kevin Weekes were talking about Danish center Lars Eller of the Capitals, their words weren't just being heard in Delmont or Derry. Eller's native Denmark was one of the 150 countries that was picking up the feed.

“There are definitely more acknowledgements of Olympic appearances, World Championships,” Mears said. “I don't think there were too many times during the Penguins season where I mention (Sidney) Crosby's World Championship wins or the number of times he's played for team Canada or (Evgeni) Malkin's international competition or so forth. You do want to mention those to the international audience.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

