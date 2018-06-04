Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Amanda Kessel signs with New Jersey team, could visit Western Pa.

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, June 4, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Amanda Kessel celebrates a goal in the NWHL All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Amanda Kessel celebrates a goal in the NWHL All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Updated 3 hours ago

Olympic star Amanda Kessel is making her return to pro hockey.

The 27-year-old forward signed a one-year contract with the Metropolitan Riveters, a National Women's Hockey League team based in New Jersey, the league announced Monday.

Perhaps the biggest star in women's hockey, Kessel took last season off from the pro game to prepare for the winter Olympics, in which she and her U.S. teammates won gold. The year before, she had 18 points in eight games with the Riveters.

“I want to keep this momentum going in the NWHL,” Kessel said in a release. “I want the next generation of women's hockey players to see that a professional career in hockey is possible. The future for women's hockey and the NWHL is bright and I'm looking forward to what's to come.”

Kessel, who is the sister of Penguins winger Phil Kessel, could play in Western Pennsylvania at some point next season as well. The league announced it will play a neutral-site game in the Pittsburgh area for the third straight year.

In 2017, Kessel was named MVP of the league's all-star game, which was held at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Last season, the rink in Cranberry played host to a regular-season game between Buffalo and Connecticut.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me