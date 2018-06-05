As Capitals creep closer to Cup, Pittsburgh tunes out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the Washington Capitals have taken a stranglehold on the Stanley Cup Final, local hockey fans have begun to tune out.

Pittsburgh was the sixth-highest rated market in the country for Monday night's broadcast of Game 4 of the final series between Washington and the Vegas Golden Knights, drawing a 6.92 rating.

For Game 1 last week – probably not coincidentally, the only game goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Golden Knights have won so far in the series – Pittsburgh was third in the country with a 10.31 rating, the market's highest rating ever for a finals game on NBC that didn't involve the Penguins.

As the series has gone on, Pittsburgh has been passed by Buffalo, Baltimore and Richmond, with the latter two markets no doubt jumping on the Capitals championship bandwagon.

The Capitals lead the series, 3-1, and can claim the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship in Game 5 Thursday night.

