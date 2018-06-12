Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins, Capitals have same odds to win 2019 Stanley Cup

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Washington's Brooks Orpik raises the Stanley Cup after the Capitals' victory over Vegas on Thursday.
At the Washington Capitals' victory parade on Tuesday, winger T.J. Oshie led an exuberant crowd in a chant of “back to back.”

What are the chances of the Capitals pulling off that feat?

Same as the Penguins' chances of winning three times in four years, according to odds released this week by the website sportsbettingdime.com.

The Penguins, Capitals and Winnipeg Jets are 13-1 choices to win the 2019 Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay is the favorite at 11-1, followed by Nashville at 12-1.

The website's most interesting prop bets revolve around Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

— The over/under for career goals by Ovechkin is set at 786.5. At age 32, he has 607. He'd have to have six more 30-goal seasons to hit the over. The all-time record, incidentally, is Wayne Gretzky's 894.

— Bettors can get 1-2 odds that Ovechkin will finish his career in Washington. His NHL career, sure, but given his affinity for his home country, taking the other side of that wager could prove profitable if he winds things up with a KHL victory lap some day.

— Odds are 3-7 that Ovechkin and his teammates will visit the White House to celebrate their championship.

The site also set some intriguing lines involving the Vegas Golden Knights.

— How long will it take the Golden Knights to get back to the Stanley Cup Final? The over/under is set at 6.5 years.

— Think they'll do it again next season? That'll pay at 7-1 odds.

— Could a Seattle expansion team duplicate Vegas' efforts and reach the final series in its first season? The odds are against it at 65-1.

The website also picked favorites for the league's major trophies next season.

— Marc-Andre Fleury's playoff performance did enough to install him as the 8-1 favorite to win the Vezina.

— Connor McDavid is the favorite to win the Hart at 4-1, checking in just ahead of Sidney Crosby at 6-1.

— Victor Hedman is the Norris favorite at 5-1.

— Ovechkin carries 5-1 odds to win another Rocket Richard Trophy. An enticing bet a little further down the board: Winnipeg's Patrick Laine at 10-1.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

