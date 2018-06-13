Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Sidney Crosby visits Swiss team for summer workout

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 3:04 p.m.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby skates with teammates during practice Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby skates with teammates during practice Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Updated 11 hours ago

Call it a working vacation.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, during a recent trip to Europe, stopped by the home rink of Swiss club HC Davos to skate, work out and meet with players and coaches for a few days, according to the team's website.

Crosby was accompanied by Penguins strength coach Andy O'Brien, who offered advice on state-of-the-art off-ice training methods, the website reported.

Such trips will be easier for Crosby to schedule this summer. After the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, they had fewer than 100 days between the final game of the playoffs and the first day of training camp. This year, that number should be closer to 130.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me