Penguins' Sidney Crosby visits Swiss team for summer workout
Updated 11 hours ago
Call it a working vacation.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, during a recent trip to Europe, stopped by the home rink of Swiss club HC Davos to skate, work out and meet with players and coaches for a few days, according to the team's website.
Crosby was accompanied by Penguins strength coach Andy O'Brien, who offered advice on state-of-the-art off-ice training methods, the website reported.
Sid Crosby als Trainingsgast beim HCDDer Captain der @penguins nutzte die Gelegenheit während einer Europa-Rundreise, um in der "incredibly beautiful" Vaillant Arena ein paar Tage beim @HCDavos_off zu trainieren; https://t.co/jtvP5kNiOb #HCD #MythosHCD #Davos #SportsUnlimited pic.twitter.com/AyYw1oSDIp— Hockey Club Davos (@HCDavos_off) June 13, 2018
Such trips will be easier for Crosby to schedule this summer. After the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, they had fewer than 100 days between the final game of the playoffs and the first day of training camp. This year, that number should be closer to 130.
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.