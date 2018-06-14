Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Penguins

Ex-enforcer Daniel Carcillo slams NHL over brain injuries

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
The Flyers' Daniel Carcillo is restrained by linesman Jonny Murray after his fight with the Penguins' Craig Adams on Dec. 15, 2009, at Mellon Arena.
Getty Images
The Flyers' Daniel Carcillo is restrained by linesman Jonny Murray after his fight with the Penguins' Craig Adams on Dec. 15, 2009, at Mellon Arena.

Updated 21 hours ago

Daniel Carcillo knew he wasn't himself.

And he's being treated now because of it.

In a powerful video for the Players' Tribune, Carcillo takes the NHL and NHLPA to task, calling for better regulation and care for players who suffer traumatic brain injuries and saying the league is lying to players.

Carcillo, who spent parts of nine seasons with the Coyotes, Flyers, Rangers, Kings, Blackhawks and Penguins, says that upon retirement, he was having headaches, problems sleeping and had an extreme sensitivity to light. And he makes no bones about what he thinks about the NHL.

"The quality of life that repetitive traumatic brain injuries rob from you, I would give back all of my money, I would give back all the time," Carcillo says. "You can take my name off the Stanley Cup twice over. I cant live like that anymore. I just cant.

"It's (expletive) scary. I'd be scared if I was still playing in the NHL. If I was Sidney Crosby. If I was any one of those young kids."

Watch: Daniel Carcillo slams NHL over brain injuries

(WARNING: Video contains language some readers might find offensive)

Carcillo says information was withheld from him while playing in the NHL and referenced his friend and former NHLer Steve Montador, who was diagnosed with CTE after he was found dead in his home in 2015.

Carcillo says he wants to hold people accountable.

"The truth. Tell the (expletive) truth," he says of the NHL. "The people who are running the NHL and NHLPA right now need to step up."

Carcillo calls on the NHL to build a brain plasticity center and send injured players there in order to get a better player back and truly help them.

"There's no way that an athletic therapist or orthopedic surgeon should be touching our heads," he says. "They cannot properly diagnose a traumatic brain injury."

Carcillo says he doesn't want somebody else to be in his position and that early-onset dementia and Alzheimer's disease are legitimate risks for people who suffer multiple concussions.

As for his past in the league and his hockey career?

"No, I don't love the NHL. I love the game of hockey."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me