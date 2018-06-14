Ex-enforcer Daniel Carcillo slams NHL over brain injuries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Daniel Carcillo knew he wasn't himself.

And he's being treated now because of it.

In a powerful video for the Players' Tribune, Carcillo takes the NHL and NHLPA to task, calling for better regulation and care for players who suffer traumatic brain injuries and saying the league is lying to players.

Carcillo, who spent parts of nine seasons with the Coyotes, Flyers, Rangers, Kings, Blackhawks and Penguins, says that upon retirement, he was having headaches, problems sleeping and had an extreme sensitivity to light. And he makes no bones about what he thinks about the NHL.

"The quality of life that repetitive traumatic brain injuries rob from you, I would give back all of my money, I would give back all the time," Carcillo says. "You can take my name off the Stanley Cup twice over. I cant live like that anymore. I just cant.

"It's (expletive) scary. I'd be scared if I was still playing in the NHL. If I was Sidney Crosby. If I was any one of those young kids."

Watch: Daniel Carcillo slams NHL over brain injuries

(WARNING: Video contains language some readers might find offensive)

"No, I don't love the NHL. I love the game of hockey." @NHL league of denial @NHLPA union of compliance pic.twitter.com/c9YElBYMEh — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) June 13, 2018

Carcillo says information was withheld from him while playing in the NHL and referenced his friend and former NHLer Steve Montador, who was diagnosed with CTE after he was found dead in his home in 2015.

Carcillo says he wants to hold people accountable.

"The truth. Tell the (expletive) truth," he says of the NHL. "The people who are running the NHL and NHLPA right now need to step up."

Carcillo calls on the NHL to build a brain plasticity center and send injured players there in order to get a better player back and truly help them.

"There's no way that an athletic therapist or orthopedic surgeon should be touching our heads," he says. "They cannot properly diagnose a traumatic brain injury."

Carcillo says he doesn't want somebody else to be in his position and that early-onset dementia and Alzheimer's disease are legitimate risks for people who suffer multiple concussions.

As for his past in the league and his hockey career?

"No, I don't love the NHL. I love the game of hockey."