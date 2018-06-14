NHL ref playing U.S. Open has family ties to Penguins
One of the more intriguing early storylines at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock was the tale of Garrett Rank, the 30-year-old full-time NHL ref who made his way through qualifying to play in the tournament.
When Rank shot an opening-round 83 Thursday at the Long Island course, he had a former Penguins farmhand on his bag.
Rank's caddy was his older brother Kyle, a St. Lawrence University graduate who played a season in the Penguins' minor league system, splitting 2007-08 between the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.
“He caddied for me at the Canadian Open in 2016 when I made the cut, so I wanted to share this experience with family and friends and thought it would be a great idea to have him out there,” Rank told the Golf Channel. “He beat me by five strokes the last time we played … so he said if I'm not playing in the U.S. Open, I guess I should caddy.”
