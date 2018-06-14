Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Penguins

NHL ref playing U.S. Open has family ties to Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017 file photo Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) listens to referee Garrett Rank (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Pittsburgh. Rank, a full-time NHL referee who played only four rounds of golf during the hockey season, was co-medallist at his qualifying site in Georgia and will play his first U.S. Open this week. Rank, of Elmira, Ont., worked 73 games during the regular season and three playoff games in his second NHL season. But his golf resume is just as impressive. He is a three-time Canadian Mid-Amateur Champion and represented Canada at the Pan-Am Games in 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017 file photo Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) listens to referee Garrett Rank (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Pittsburgh. Rank, a full-time NHL referee who played only four rounds of golf during the hockey season, was co-medallist at his qualifying site in Georgia and will play his first U.S. Open this week. Rank, of Elmira, Ont., worked 73 games during the regular season and three playoff games in his second NHL season. But his golf resume is just as impressive. He is a three-time Canadian Mid-Amateur Champion and represented Canada at the Pan-Am Games in 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

Updated 9 hours ago

One of the more intriguing early storylines at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock was the tale of Garrett Rank, the 30-year-old full-time NHL ref who made his way through qualifying to play in the tournament.

When Rank shot an opening-round 83 Thursday at the Long Island course, he had a former Penguins farmhand on his bag.

Rank's caddy was his older brother Kyle, a St. Lawrence University graduate who played a season in the Penguins' minor league system, splitting 2007-08 between the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.

“He caddied for me at the Canadian Open in 2016 when I made the cut, so I wanted to share this experience with family and friends and thought it would be a great idea to have him out there,” Rank told the Golf Channel. “He beat me by five strokes the last time we played … so he said if I'm not playing in the U.S. Open, I guess I should caddy.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me