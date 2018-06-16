Penguins position breakdown: Depth at goalie suddenly a weakness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Editor's note: Heading into the NHL Draft on June 22-23 and the opening of the free-agent signing period July 1, staff writer Jonathan Bombulie will conduct a six-part, position-by-position examination of the team's organizational depth chart.

Two summers ago, the Penguins practically had an embarrassment of riches between the pipes.

Marc-Andre Fleury had been a cornerstone of the franchise for more than a decade and showed few signs of slowing down. Matt Murray, having just claimed his first Stanley Cup ring, was the hottest goaltending prospect in the NHL. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith were promising youngsters in the AHL.

When the Penguins scooped up hot Swedish prospect Filip Gustavsson with the 55th pick in the draft, the organizational depth chart was airtight top to bottom.

Then came the expansion draft, with Fleury moving to the desert and writing the feel-good hockey story of last season. The failed Antti Niemi experiment followed.

When the trade deadline hit in February, Gustavsson was one of the chips the Penguins used to acquire Derick Brassard from Ottawa.

While all that was going on, Murray was going through the roughest stretch of his NHL career.

The riches have been replaced by legitimate concerns, and now, the team's championship hope might ride on a return to form for Murray.

There's no reason to think a bounce-back season isn't on the way, of course.

Murray's track record, which includes two Stanley Cup championships before his 24th birthday, is largely unassailable. The challenges he faced last season, from multiple injuries to the death of his father, were unquestionably immense.

Still, a return to top form certainly is needed.

Among goalies who played at least half their team's games last season, Murray ranked sixth from the bottom with a .907 save percentage. In the playoffs, the time of year when Murray normally thrives, that figured improved only slightly to .908.

A goaltender's performance never can be divorced from the play of the team in front of him, but no matter the circumstances, that dog won't hunt.

IN THE NHL

Matt Murray

Last year: 27-16-3, 2.92, .907. Age: 24. Years left on contract: 2

Casey DeSmith

Last year: 6-4-1, 2.40, .921. Age: 26. Years left on contract: 1

After watching Washington's performance in the final two rounds of the playoffs, Murray's showing in a second-round loss to the Capitals looks a little better when graded on a curve. Murray's save percentage against the Capitals was .905, which was on par with or better than the other three goalies they faced en route to a Stanley Cup: Sergei Bobrovsky (.900), Andrei Vasilevskiy (.906) and Fleury (.853). … It's easy to dismiss DeSmith as a legitimate NHL option because he lacks impressive amateur credentials or an imposing physique, but he was pretty good last season. Among NHL goalies with at least 10 games played, he had the 13th-best save percentage at .921.

ON THE VERGE

Tristan Jarry

Last year: 14-6-2, 2.77, .908. Age: 23. Years left on contract: RFA

Because his name has been known to Penguins fans since he was drafted in 2013 and because he spent a good chunk of last season in the NHL, it might seem like it would be a waste for Jarry to spend another season in the AHL. The stats, however, tell a different story. His save percentage was .908 in 26 NHL games and .901 in 16 AHL games last year. Like most 23-year-old goalies, he still has some developing to do.

DOWN THE ROAD

Alex D'Orio

Height, weight: 6-3, 196. Age: 19

The undrafted D'Orio earned an NHL contract with a strong showing at last year's development camp and preseason rookie tournament. He went 9-26-2 on a bad team in juniors last season, which isn't all that significant given his age. He remains a long-term project.

THE BIG MOVE

The really big move came last year when Fleury went to Vegas. This summer, it's possible the Penguins could lose faith in DeSmith and pursue a veteran in free agency or peddle Jarry to a team lacking in goaltending prospects, but not all that likely.

THE SMALL MOVE

The Penguins almost have to use one of their six draft picks on a goalie. They simply don't have enough in the pipeline.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.