Graduation day nears for Daniel Sprong, other Penguins prospects

Editor's note: In advance of the NHL draft June 22-23, staff writer Jonathan Bombulie ranks the Penguins' top 10 prospects.

At his season-ending news conference last month, general manager Jim Rutherford said Daniel Sprong will be a regular in the Penguins lineup in the fall. The 21-year-old scoring winger would have to clear waivers to be sent back to the minors, so even if Rutherford changed his mind, the die is pretty much cast.

Graduation day is almost here for the Penguins' top prospect.

In one sense, Sprong couldn't be more ready.

Armed with NHL-caliber puck skills and a dangerous shot, Sprong was a point-per-game performer for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL last season and a goal-per-game player in juniors the year before. He's an impact player offensively.

In another sense, question marks abound.

The Penguins have been painstakingly patient with Sprong's development, sending him back to the AHL, even when it seemed like his NHL time had arrived, to work on his play away from the puck. If he can play effectively within a team structure and show a modicum of defensive awareness, his ceiling is high as a semi-permanent job as the team's top-line right wing.

The Penguins think he's taken enough strides to at least make that a possibility worth considering.

“He's applied himself,” assistant general manager Bill Guerin said. “He has shortcomings in his game, like every player, but he's focused in on those and worked hard to improve them. I think we saw it when he came up. His compete level is much, much better. His determination on the little things in the game, he's come a long way.”

1. DANIEL SPRONG

Position: RW Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Age: 21

Last year: 32-33—65, 65 games, Wilkes-Barre (AHL)

Comparable from Penguins history: Petr Nedved

Sprong's defensive abilities have been dissected at great length in the past year or so, but here's another area worth watching in the talented winger's game: Last season in Wilkes-Barre, 11 of his 32 goals came on the power play. He won't be able to count on that kind of prime ice time in the NHL. He can finish, no question, but finding ways to create offense beyond a one-timer from the left circle will be an ongoing challenge.

2. ZACH ASTON-REESE

Position: LW Height: 6-0 Weight: 204 Age: 23

Last year: 9-20—29, 41 games, Wilkes-Barre (AHL)

Comparable from Penguins history: Chris Kunitz

Aston-Reese's skating is a question mark, and his first NHL stint didn't always go smoothly. He probably will experience growing pains, beyond those delivered by Tom Wilson's brutal hit to his jaw in the playoffs. But it's easy to see why the Penguins are excited about him. He has the grit to get to the net and the hands to produce once he gets there.

3. TRISTAN JARRY

Position: G Height: 6-2 Weight: 194 Age: 23

Last year: 14-6-2, 2.77, .908, Pittsburgh (NHL)

Comparable from Penguins history: Patrick Lalime

The failed Antti Niemi experiment at the beginning of last season sped up Jarry's NHL timeline. A heavy workload in Wilkes-Barre next year wouldn't be the worst thing for the 23-year-old. He's smooth and athletic with good size but could use an extra dose of competitive focus at times.

4. JORDY BELLERIVE

Position: LW/C Height: 5-10 Weight: 195 Age: 19

Last year: 46-46—92, 71 games, Lethbridge (WHL)

Comparable from Penguins history: Petr Sykora

Bellerive is expected to make a full recovery from injuries suffered in a fire Saturday night, the Penguins announced Sunday. His signing last year represents a major victory for the team's scouting staff. They found a diamond in the rough with a nose for the net and a high-end shot who was passed over in the draft because of a lack of eye-popping speed or size. He's No. 4 with a bullet.

5. DOMINIK SIMON

Position: LW/RW Height: 5-11 Weight: 190 Age: 23

Last year: 4-8—12, 33 games, Pittsburgh (NHL)

Comparable from Penguins history: Kip Miller

Simon's offensive ceiling appears limited. His appeal is the way he does necessary little things while playing on a line with star players. He's level-headed and defensively responsible and stronger on the puck than his size would indicate.

6. ANTHONY ANGELLO

Position: C/RW Height: 6-5 Weight: 210 Age: 22

Last year: 13-13—26, 33 games, Cornell (ECAC)

Comparable from Penguins history: Eric Fehr

The Penguins haven't exactly hit the jackpot with big center prospects in recent decades — Shane Endicott and Kris Beech say hi — but there's reason to be excited about Angello. He's massive, agile for his size and hit double digits in goals in each of his three years at Cornell.

7. TEDDY BLUEGER

Position: C Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Age: 23

Last year: 21-24—45, 70 games, Wilkes-Barre (AHL)

Comparable from Penguins history: Mark Letestu

Blueger always has been a coach-friendly player, a hard worker with sound defensive instincts and good mobility. Offense was the missing piece to his puzzle, and he added 21 AHL goals last season. All that's left is to nudge his way into the NHL lineup.

8. ZACH LAUZON

Position: D Height: 6-1 Weight: 187 Age: 19

Last year: 0-4—4, 25 games, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

Comparable from Penguins history: Jiri Slegr

Staying healthy is the No. 1 priority for Lauzon, who missed most of last season with an upper-body injury. If he can stay on the ice, he has a solid combination of snarl, defensive acumen and puck-moving proficiency.

9. CLAYTON PHILLIPS

Position: D Height: 5-11 Weight: 182 Age: 19

Last year: 0-0-0, 11 games, Minnesota (Big Ten)

Comparable from Penguins history: Michal Rozsival

Phillips had an interesting season after the Penguins took him in the third round last June, leaving his junior team to enroll at Minnesota for the second half of the year. He's a good skater and puck mover whose role should increase with time.

10. ADAM JOHNSON

Position: LW/C Height: 6-0 Weight: 174 Age: 24

Last year: 11-20—31, 70 games, Wilkes-Barre (AHL)

Comparable from Penguins history: Pascal Dupuis

Johnson had some hard times during his first pro season after signing with the Penguins at the end of development camp last summer. He'll need to hit the gym, especially if he expects to play center in the future, but he remains an intriguing prospect because he can flat-out fly.

