Penguins

Penguins set preseason schedule

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, June 15, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Fans stand for the National Anthem before Game 1 of the Penguins-Flyers Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fans stand for the National Anthem before Game 1 of the Penguins-Flyers Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

The longest offseason the Penguins have enjoyed over the past three years will come to an end when training camp opens Friday, Sept. 14 and their preseason schedule commences four days later.

The team announced its preseason schedule Friday. It will include home-and-home meetings with Buffalo, Columbus and Detroit.

The preseason begins with back-to-back road games at Buffalo and Detroit on Sept. 18-19. The Penguins then will play three consecutive home games against the Blue Jackets on Sept. 22, Red Wings on Sept. 23 and Sabres on Sept. 26. The preseason wraps up at Columbus on Sept. 28.

The Sept. 23 meeting with Detroit will be the annual free game for kids.

The team also announced two other key offseason dates. The annual prospect development camp will be held June 27-29, and the team will take part in a rookie tournament in Buffalo for the second straight year Sept. 6-10.

After winning the Stanley Cup, the Penguins' offseason lasted less than 100 days in 2016 and '17. This year, it will be 129 days between their final game of the playoffs and the first day of training camp.

— Jonathan Bombulie

