Penguins

Former Penguins prospect Ty Loney headed to Europe

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, June 15, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
The Penguins' Ty Loney handles the puck between Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust during the Penguins' development camp scrimmage Saturday, July 18, 2015 at Consol Energy Center.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Updated 9 hours ago

Onetime Penguins prospect Ty Loney, the son of two-time Stanley Cup-winning winger Troy Loney, is taking his talents to Europe.

Loney, 26, will play for the Graz 99ers in the Austrian league next season, the team announced Friday.

Loney was a standout at Penguins development camp in 2015, scoring a hat trick in the camp-closing intrasquad scrimmage at PPG Paints Arena. He split his first pro season between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL and Wheeling of the ECHL.

A 6-foot-4 power forward out of the University of Denver, Loney has played most of the last two seasons with Adirondack of the ECHL, scoring 37 goals in 68 games. He has also appeared in 44 AHL games with Albany, Chicago, Syracuse and Bakersfield.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

