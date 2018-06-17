Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive expected to make full recovery after being injured in fire

Tribune-Review | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 1:24 a.m.
The Penguins' Jordy Bellerive takes a shot on Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated less than a minute ago

Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive is expected to make a full recovery, the team announced Sunday, after the 19-year-old forward was injured in a fire at a bachelor party the night before.

Bellerive's junior team, the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League, released a statement Saturday night confirming he, teammate Ryan Vandervlis and former teammate Matt Alfaro were being treated at a hospital after being involved in an “incident,” offering no further details.

The Lethbridge bureau of Globalnews.ca later reported the injuries were related to a fire at a bachelor party.

The Penguins announced Sunday that Bellerive was “in good spirits,” was expected to make a full recovery and had been in contact with assistant general manager Bill Guerin.

Bellerive, who signed an entry-level contract with the Penguins after starring at the team's development camp and preseason rookie tournament last season, is one of the fastest rising prospects in the organization. He had 46 goals and 46 assists in 71 games with Lethbridge last season.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

