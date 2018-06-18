Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Robert Morris star Brady Ferguson signs with AHL champs

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, June 18, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
Center Brady Ferguson set a Robert Morris single-season record with 58 points as a junior in 2016-17.
courtesy Jason Cohn | RMU Athletics
Brady Ferguson, Robert Morris hockey's all-time leading scorer, will begin his pro career in the fall with the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ferguson signed an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies, the team announced Monday.

Ferguson, a 6-foot forward, was a point-per-game player for Robert Morris for the last two seasons. He finished his college career with 66 goals and 101 assists in 152 games.

An undrafted Texas native who attended Penguins development camp last year, Ferguson played five games for the Marlies at the end of last season on an amateur tryout contract, recording four assists. He did not play in the playoffs as the Marlies went on to win the Calder Cup.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

