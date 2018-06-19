Penguins sign prospect acquired in Derick Brassard deal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins signed winger Tobias Lindberg, one of the pieces acquired in the Derick Brassard deal last season, to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The two-way deal will pay the 22-year-old Lindberg $650,000 when he's in the NHL and $80,000 when he's in the AHL.

Lindberg was one of the players included in the Brassard deal to balance the complicated, three-way transaction. After the Penguins acquired him, he did not report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, instead staying with the Chicago Wolves, the Vegas AHL affiliate with which he spent the entire season.

Lindberg was Ottawa's fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft. He was traded to Toronto in the Dion Phaneuf deal in '16 and dealt to Vegas in the Calvin Picard trade in '17.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Lindberg has played mostly in a bottom-six role in three seasons in the AHL. Last year, he had 10 goals and 23 points in 64 games. He played six NHL games for Toronto in 2015-16, recording two assists.

Lindberg is the first of the Penguins' 15 restricted free agents to sign a deal.

At the NHL level, RFAs include Bryan Rust, Riley Sheahan, Tom Kuhnhackl, Dominik Simon, Daniel Sprong, Jamie Oleksiak and Tristan Jarry.

At the AHL level, Teddy Blueger, Frankie Corrado, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Andrey Pedan, Ethan Prow, Thomas Di Pauli and Vincent Dunn are restricted free agents.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.