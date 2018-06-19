Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins sign prospect acquired in Derick Brassard deal

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Adam Hunger/Getty Images
The Penguins signed winger Tobias Lindberg, one of the pieces acquired in the Derick Brassard deal last season, to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The two-way deal will pay the 22-year-old Lindberg $650,000 when he's in the NHL and $80,000 when he's in the AHL.

Lindberg was one of the players included in the Brassard deal to balance the complicated, three-way transaction. After the Penguins acquired him, he did not report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, instead staying with the Chicago Wolves, the Vegas AHL affiliate with which he spent the entire season.

Lindberg was Ottawa's fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft. He was traded to Toronto in the Dion Phaneuf deal in '16 and dealt to Vegas in the Calvin Picard trade in '17.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Lindberg has played mostly in a bottom-six role in three seasons in the AHL. Last year, he had 10 goals and 23 points in 64 games. He played six NHL games for Toronto in 2015-16, recording two assists.

Lindberg is the first of the Penguins' 15 restricted free agents to sign a deal.

At the NHL level, RFAs include Bryan Rust, Riley Sheahan, Tom Kuhnhackl, Dominik Simon, Daniel Sprong, Jamie Oleksiak and Tristan Jarry.

At the AHL level, Teddy Blueger, Frankie Corrado, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Andrey Pedan, Ethan Prow, Thomas Di Pauli and Vincent Dunn are restricted free agents.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

