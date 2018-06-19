Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive reports progress in recovery from burns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive released a statement Tuesday, thanking well-wishers for their support after he was injured in a fire last weekend.

“Although I have suffered from some very severe and painful burns, I am doing better each day,” Bellerive wrote in a post on his Twitter account. “I am on my way to making a full recovery!”

Bellerive, Lethbridge Hurricanes teammate Ryan Vandervlis and former teammate Matt Alfaro were injured in a campfire explosion Friday night during a get-together at the home of former teammate Tyler Wong.

The Wong family issued a statement Monday disagreeing with the characterization of the gathering as a bachelor party, instead saying nine friends were staying at their home that night before a round of golf the next morning. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday they did not believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the accident.

According to reports, Vandervlis suffered the most severe injuries and was in critical condition at an Alberta hospital in a medically induced coma.

“I ask that you continue to keep Ryan Vandervlis and Matt Alfaro in your thoughts and help them to a full recovery as well,” Bellerive wrote.

Bellerive, 19, is one of the Penguins' top goal-scoring prospects. He had 46 goals and 46 assists in 71 games last season.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.