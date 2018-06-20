Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Austen Swankler could reopen Western Pennsylvania's NHL Draft stream

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Austen Swankler, a 15-year-old freshman at Norwin, was drafted by the Syracuse Stars of the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s newly formed National Collegiate Development Conference on Jan. 31.
Submitted
Austen Swankler, a 15-year-old freshman at Norwin, was drafted by the Syracuse Stars of the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s newly formed National Collegiate Development Conference on Jan. 31.
Austen Swankler, a 15-year-old freshman at Norwin, was drafted by the Syracuse Stars of the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s newly formed National Collegiate Development Conference on Jan. 31.
Submitted
Austen Swankler, a 15-year-old freshman at Norwin, was drafted by the Syracuse Stars of the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s newly formed National Collegiate Development Conference on Jan. 31.

Updated 9 hours ago

When Vince Trocheck, Brandon Saad, J.T. Miller and John Gibson were chosen in the first three rounds of the 2011 NHL Draft, it looked like Western Pennsylvania was establishing itself as a breeding ground for top hockey talent in the United States.

While the region has continued to provide a steady supply of players to college and junior hockey teams, the NHL Draft stream has slowed to a trickle.

A local player hasn't been picked since the Vancouver Canucks chose defenseman Miles Liberati, a Cheswick native, in the seventh round in 2013.

North Huntingdon native Austen Swankler might be the player to end the drought.

A 16-year-old University of Michigan recruit, the 5-foot-11 Swankler has caught the attention of scouts with his skating, skill and especially his strength and competitiveness on the puck. He could be chosen in the 2019 NHL draft.

“I haven't really thought about it yet. It's far ahead,” Swankler said. “I'm taking the small steps right now. Eventually, that's the goal. It would be an amazing feeling. I couldn't put it into words.”

A product of the Penguins Elite youth hockey program, Swankler took a big step in his development as a player last year when he moved to Michigan to play midget hockey for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U16 team.

It wasn't an easy move, but it paid big dividends. Swankler put up 101 points in 63 games and began to open eyes all over the hockey world.

He thanked his parents, billet family, coaches and advisers for the opportunity.

“My parents moving me up there was a big sacrifice,” Swankler said. “My little brother Noah, I can't imagine how he felt with me leaving. He's only 8.”

Swankler was drafted by teams in all the top junior hockey leagues in the country over the past two years — Waterloo in the USHL, New Jersey in the NAHL and Syracuse in the USPHL. He was even taken by Ottawa in the third round of the OHL draft in Canada.

There were any number of paths he could pursue.

“It's awesome,” Swankler said. “Seeing teams recognizing how I've been working real hard to get there is an amazing feeling and seeing they have faith in me.”

Swankler decided to pass on the OHL route because of his desire to get a college education. At first, he decided to go to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., then changed his commitment to Michigan.

“It was a tough decision,” Swankler said. “The coaching staff at RPI was an amazing coaching staff, but the hockey path of Michigan, all the history, (Montreal captain Max) Pacioretty going there, them having a great coaching staff, Mel Pearson being there. They've had a lot of players go to the NHL.”

Swankler will join the Wolverines in 2020, so he has two years of junior hockey ahead of him first. He is planning to attend a 30-man camp at Waterloo in August to try to make the USHL squad.

“They have an amazing organization and coaching staff and everything like that,” Swankler said. “A lot of NHL players like (Vancouver's) Brock Boeser came from that organization.”

Before Swankler takes his next step down the hockey road, he has a busy summer ahead of him.

Next week, he's headed to Buffalo for a U16 national team camp. He's also working on some individual development at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

“I feel like your skating can never get too good,” Swankler said. “You can always develop more. I can tell over the years that my skating has gotten better, either my stride or stops and starts.”

Swankler said he's had conversations with Liberati, who played the past two seasons with Allen in the ECHL, and Alex Gritz, a Cranberry native who played last year for the Erie Otters in the OHL, about the road that lies ahead of him.

“I think it's getting more serious in the developing and working out part,” Swankler said. “You want to still have fun, but it's getting way more serious with all the other kids working hard also and them trying to beat you to your spot. You have to work even harder.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me