Penguins to face Capitals in season opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins will begin 2018-19 against the opponent that ended their three-peat bid.

The Penguins will open their season with a home game against the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 at PPG Paints Arena, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The Penguins also hosted the Capitals in their home opener in 2016.

The Penguins and Capitals have met in the second round of the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. The winner of the series went on to win the Stanley Cup each time. Last year, the Capitals dispatched the Penguins in six games.

The Penguins will be catching the Capitals on the tail end of a back-to-back. Washington will raise its championship banner at its home opener the night before against the Boston Bruins.

The rest of the Penguins' schedule will be released at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The NHL Network will broadcast a schedule release show at 5 p.m.

The Penguins will open training camp Sept. 14 and play their first exhibition game Sept. 18 in Buffalo with the first home exhibition game coming Sept. 22 against Columbus.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.