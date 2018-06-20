Penguins add Tom Kostopoulos, Andy Chiodo to player development staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins added to their player development staff Wednesday by hiring two of the most popular players in the history of their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.

Tom Kostopoulos will be a player development coach, and Andy Chiodo will serve as goalie development coach, the team announced.

Kostopoulos, 39, retired this season after a 19-year pro career that saw him play more than 600 games in both the AHL and NHL. He's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points and played 79 NHL games for the Penguins from 2001-04.

As Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's captain for the past five seasons, Kostopoulos was credited with helping the development of the Penguins' most recent crop of AHL graduates.

Chiodo, 35, became a fan favorite in Wilkes-Barre when he led the Baby Pens to the Calder Cup finals in 2004. He spent three seasons as a player in the Penguins organization, appearing in eight NHL games in 2003-04.

Chiodo spent last season as goaltending coach for the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League and working in media in the Toronto area.

Kostopoulos and Chiodo will work with director of player development Scott Young and player development coach Jarrod Skalde in the hockey operations department.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.