Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins add Tom Kostopoulos, Andy Chiodo to player development staff

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' Tom Kostopoulos (29) tries to get the puck past Syracuse Crunch goalie Kristers Gudlevskis (35) in the first period of an AHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/The Citizens' Voice, Mark Moran) MANDATORY CREDIT
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' Tom Kostopoulos (29) tries to get the puck past Syracuse Crunch goalie Kristers Gudlevskis (35) in the first period of an AHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/The Citizens' Voice, Mark Moran) MANDATORY CREDIT

Updated 5 hours ago

The Penguins added to their player development staff Wednesday by hiring two of the most popular players in the history of their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.

Tom Kostopoulos will be a player development coach, and Andy Chiodo will serve as goalie development coach, the team announced.

Kostopoulos, 39, retired this season after a 19-year pro career that saw him play more than 600 games in both the AHL and NHL. He's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points and played 79 NHL games for the Penguins from 2001-04.

As Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's captain for the past five seasons, Kostopoulos was credited with helping the development of the Penguins' most recent crop of AHL graduates.

Chiodo, 35, became a fan favorite in Wilkes-Barre when he led the Baby Pens to the Calder Cup finals in 2004. He spent three seasons as a player in the Penguins organization, appearing in eight NHL games in 2003-04.

Chiodo spent last season as goaltending coach for the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League and working in media in the Toronto area.

Kostopoulos and Chiodo will work with director of player development Scott Young and player development coach Jarrod Skalde in the hockey operations department.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me