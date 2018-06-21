Even without 1st-round pick, Penguins will be busy in draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving was asked last week if he would like to make a trade to move into the first round of the draft, he had a pithy answer ready.

“Yeah,” he said. “I'd like a helicopter, too.”

When Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford was asked the same question, he didn't have a one-liner cued up, but his sentiment was the same.

The Penguins won't have a first-round pick when the NHL Draft kicks off with the opening round Friday night. They sent the 22nd overall selection to Ottawa in the trade-deadline deal last season that brought in center Derick Brassard.

Would Rutherford like to move back into the first round? Of course, but the cost probably will be prohibitive.

“You'd be giving up a lot to get there,” Rutherford said. “We think our picks in the second and third round … we'll get two players that will eventually play for the Penguins. We like the draft.”

If he doesn't acquire a first-round choice, Rutherford will have to find other ways to occupy his time Friday night in Dallas.

This shouldn't be a problem.

For one thing, Rutherford is used to sitting out the early portion of the draft. The Penguins have traded away their first pick the past three years.

For another thing, getting 31 general managers in the same room tends to lead to trade talks, and Rutherford undoubtedly will be involved. After all, he has made 29 deals on or around draft day in his 24-year managerial career.

Rutherford could make a roster-shaking splash, turning all those Phil Kessel trade rumors into reality.

He could make a more targeted move, achieving his stated goal of more balance throughout the lineup. The organizational depth chart is deepest on the wings, so dealing from that position to add a defenseman — or to free up salary cap space that would later be used to sign a defenseman — would make a lot of sense.

Rutherford also could stand pat, waiting until later in the summer to make his move or trusting that a longer offseason will produce better results from the players already on the roster.

Whatever he decides, there will be business to attend to – important business – Saturday.

That's when the last six rounds of the draft are held. The Penguins have six picks to make, starting with the 53rd and 64th overall selections.

Trade talks naturally will grab most of the headlines this weekend. The work done in scouting and drafting might have a bigger impact on the fate on the franchise in the long term.

When the Penguins open the season in October, they could have as many as seven players in the lineup who are homegrown talents drafted between the second and fifth rounds. That includes stars such as Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel and Matt Murray, all third-round selections.

If that pipeline dries up, even for a season or two, a team like the Penguins working tight to the salary cap because of an abundance of star players will suffer depth issues.

“I think it's extremely important for a couple of reasons,” assistant general manager Bill Guerin said. “One, we're in a cap system, so you can only pay so much. You need some of your younger guys who don't make as much to be able to come in and contribute.

“Second of all, you need it for the future of your franchise. You have to keep developing young players. Older players retire. They become free agents. They get traded. Whatever it is, you have to have a continuous flow of players coming in. It's our job to draft well, develop well and time it right where they come in and can contribute.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.