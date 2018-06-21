Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

A closer look at 10 NHL Draft prospects with interesting stories

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
From left, top NHL Draft prospects Adam Boqvist of Sweden, Evan Bouchard of Canada, Noah Dobson of Canada, Quintin Hughes, Filip Zadina of Czech Republic, Brady Tkachuk, Andrei Svechnikov of Russia and Rasmus Dahlin of Sweden pose for a group photo while visiting Reunion Tower ahead of the NHL Draft on June 21, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Getty Images
Boston's Brady Tkachuk (27) handles the puck against Cornell's Alex Green (6) and Matthew Galajda (35) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey regional tournament game in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, March 24, 2018.
The NHL Draft isn't like the NFL Draft. Even the most fervent fans probably never have seen most of the selections play.

With that in mind, here are some names to remember over the next two days. These aren't the top-10 prospects. Far from it. They're just 10 prospects with interesting stories.

EARLY PICKS

Jesperi Kotkaniemi: It's widely accepted that Swedish stud defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will go first to Buffalo and Russian scorer Andrei Svechnikov will go second to Carolina. Then the fun begins. Kotkaniemi is a 6-foot-2 Finn who had a big World U18 tournament. Will Montreal reach for him at No. 3 or trade down?

Brady Tkachuk: A power forward out of Boston University, Tkachuk has elements of his game reminiscent of both his father — longtime NHL standout Keith — and his brother, Calgary Flames star Matthew. If Kotkaniemi doesn't go third, Tkachuk and Czech scorer Filip Zadina are candidates to do so.

Dominik Bokk: There aren't many first-rounders from Germany, but Bokk could buck the trend. He might be the most gifted stick-handler in the draft. One scout called him the German Mathew Barzal.

MID-RANGE PICKS

Ryan Merkley: The biggest risk-reward pick in the draft. He's a right-handed offensive dynamo who can skate. He's also been scratched in the OHL for attitude issues and has been described as a turnover machine.

Mattias Samuelsson: The 6-4 defenseman is two inches shorter than his famous father, former Penguins defenseman Kjell Samuelsson, but he's a much better skater.

Jay O'Brien: The top U.S. high school prospect in the draft, the skilled center had 80 points in 30 games for Thayer Academy last year. How that will translate against stiffer competition is anybody's guess.

LATE PICKS

Liam Kirk: A good skater with a crafty offensive game, Kirk is looking to become the first player born and trained in England to be drafted.

Martin Pospisil: The most dangerous player in the draft, the 6-2 Slovakian is a vicious hitter who racked up 253 penalty minutes in 49 games in the USHL. He can play, too. In another era, he would have been a first-round pick.

Adam Samuelsson: Not as mobile or mean as his famous father, former Penguins defenseman Ulf Samuelsson, but he's a giant 6-6, 240-pound stay-at-home defenseman.

Jake Kucharski: The closest thing to a local prospect in the draft, the Erie native is a 6-4 goalie prospect out of Des Moines in the USHL.

