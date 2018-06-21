Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Rising salary cap still a tight squeeze for Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford watches the team during practice Saturday, May 28, 2016 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford watches the team during practice Saturday, May 28, 2016 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Updated 1 hour ago

The NHL salary cap will rise $4.5 million from $75 million last season to $79.5 million next season, the league and its players association announced Thursday.

If the Penguins signed all their restricted free agents this summer and make no other moves, they'd be butting right up against it.

The Penguins have 17 players under contract for a total of about $70.2 million.

Six players who could be expected to be on the opening-night roster — Bryan Rust, Riley Sheahan, Daniel Sprong, Dominik Simon, Tom Kuhnhackl and Jamie Oleksiak — are restricted free agents.

Using the computer model projections released by Hockey-graphs.com editor Matt Cane, those six players should command salaries that total a little less than $8 million for next season.

That would leave the Penguins about $1.25 million under the cap.

General manager Jim Rutherford isn't likely to sign his six RFAs and call it a summer, of course.

He hasn't given any indications he plans to go on an extensive shopping spree once the free-agent signing period begins July 1, but if he does — or if he wants to make a trade that includes more salary coming in than going out — he'll have to do some salary-cap surgery first.

The players most likely to move to create space would be defenseman Matt Hunwick, who makes $2.25 million and slipped out of the top six in the playoffs, or wingers such as Conor Sheary, who makes $3 million, and Carl Hagelin, who makes $4 million, at the deepest position on the organizational depth chart.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me