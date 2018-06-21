Rising salary cap still a tight squeeze for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The NHL salary cap will rise $4.5 million from $75 million last season to $79.5 million next season, the league and its players association announced Thursday.

If the Penguins signed all their restricted free agents this summer and make no other moves, they'd be butting right up against it.

The Penguins have 17 players under contract for a total of about $70.2 million.

Six players who could be expected to be on the opening-night roster — Bryan Rust, Riley Sheahan, Daniel Sprong, Dominik Simon, Tom Kuhnhackl and Jamie Oleksiak — are restricted free agents.

Using the computer model projections released by Hockey-graphs.com editor Matt Cane, those six players should command salaries that total a little less than $8 million for next season.

That would leave the Penguins about $1.25 million under the cap.

General manager Jim Rutherford isn't likely to sign his six RFAs and call it a summer, of course.

He hasn't given any indications he plans to go on an extensive shopping spree once the free-agent signing period begins July 1, but if he does — or if he wants to make a trade that includes more salary coming in than going out — he'll have to do some salary-cap surgery first.

The players most likely to move to create space would be defenseman Matt Hunwick, who makes $2.25 million and slipped out of the top six in the playoffs, or wingers such as Conor Sheary, who makes $3 million, and Carl Hagelin, who makes $4 million, at the deepest position on the organizational depth chart.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.