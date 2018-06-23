A closer look at the Penguins' 2018 draft picks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's a breakdown of the four players selected by the Penguins in Saturday's NHL Draft:

Calen Addison

Pick: Second round, 53rd overall

Position: D

Shoots: Right

Height: 5-10

Weight: 178

Age: 18

Last season: 11 goals, 65 points, 68 games, Lethbridge (WHL)

Scouting report: Addison profiles as a classic offensive defenseman. He wows scouts with his explosive skating, offensive instincts and puck-moving abilities. There are questions about his ability in the defensive zone. Rated the 30th-best North American skater in the draft by NHL Central Scouting.

Head scout Patrik Allvin says: “He's a great transitional defenseman. He skates so well. He's really impacting the offensive game, too.”

Filip Hallander

Pick: Second round, 58th overall

Position: C/LW

Shoots: Left

Height: 6-2

Weight: 188

Age: 17

Last year: 9 goals, 20 points, 40 games, Timra (Sweden)

Scouting report: Hallander is known as a quick skater who is willing to go to high-traffic areas and capable of making give-and-go plays down low. He uses his smarts at the defensive end of the ice. The knock against him is that while he's solid in all aspects of the game, he's not exceptional in any one area. NHL Central Scouting rated him the 13th-best European skater in the draft.

Allvin says: “He's just a solid, two-way player. He has those character traits likes Patric Hornqvist. He goes to the hard areas, and he produces.”

Justin Almeida

Pick: Fifth round, 129th overall

Position: C

Shoots: Left

Height: 5-9

Weight: 158

Age: 19

Last year: 43 goals, 98 points, 72 games, Moose Jaw (WHL)

Scouting report: Almeida is known for his speed, creativity and NHL-caliber shot. Naturally, at his size, he's prone to being pushed around by more physical opponents. Almeida was in his second year of draft eligibility after he was not chosen last year. The Penguins have favored over-age prospects in recent years, drafting a league-high nine of them in the previous four drafts. NHL Central Scouting rated him the 88th-best North American skater in the draft.

Allvin says: “He's such a competitive player. For a smaller guy, he finds the hard areas and he gets it done. He produces. The way he played this year just shows he has another level to go to.”

Liam Gorman

Pick: Sixth round, 177th overall

Position: C

Shoots: Left

Height: 6-3

Weight: 194

Age: 18

Last year: 17 goals, 33 points, 30 games, St. Sebastian's (HS)

Scouting report: A big center who plays a power game but isn't gifted with a scorer's touch, Gorman is a Massachusetts high school standout headed to Boston University in the fall. His father, Sean, was a Boston Bruins draft pick in 1987. Gorman wasn't included in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings.

Allvin says: “Liam is a little bit of a long-term project. He's going the college path. But we are intrigued by his size and the way his speed is. I thought it was a great sixth-round pick.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.